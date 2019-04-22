(Updated) Waterway reopened after barge strikes railroad bridge

Berwick Bay near the railroad bridge reopened to all vessel traffic after a barge allegedly struck the bridge Monday morning. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the scene of the incident had been cleared. North-south traffic on the river had been temporarily halted while authorities responded.

A tug waits patiently for a train to cross the Berwick Bay railroad bridge Monday after a report of a barge striking the bridge. The barge was one of four that broke free from a towing vessel between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday as it rounded the turn near the bridge, part of a five-barge tow, said Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Sondra Kneen. The four barges wound up alongside the north side of the railroad bridge. Tugs were apparently successful in towing one of the barges away from the bridge by lunchtime Monday. But one of the barges hit the bridge again, leading authorities to close the bridge. East-west vessel traffic continued, but north-south traffic on the river was halted.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker