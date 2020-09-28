UPDATED: Two teens arrested in series of Berwick vehicle burglaries

Berwick police got some help from homeowner security systems in making two arrests in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Country Club Estates, Police Chief David Leonard said. Police recovered a stolen firearm in the bargain.

—Isaac Fuhrer, 18, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Sunday on charges of simple burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and criminal trespass.

—Juvenile male, 17, Berwick, was arrested at 5:32 a.m. Sunday on charges of simple burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and criminal trespass.

About 2:32 a.m. Sunday, the Berwick Police Department began receiving complaints concerning vehicle burglaries in the area of Country Club Estates Subdivision.

Officers began investigating and reviewing homeowners' video surveillance systems, which allowed them to identify two male subjects identified as Fuhrer and the 17-year-old juvenile. Both were located at a residence and subsequently arrested.

During the arrest, officers located a semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both were transported to Berwick Police Department, where they were booked on the charges. The juvenile was released pending more possible charge..

About 2:51 a.m. Monday, additional charges were filed against Fuhrer for the ongoing investigation into burglaries in the Country Club Estates area. Fuhrer was booked on Berwick warrants for five counts of simple burglary and seven counts of attempted simple burglary. He is awaiting bond.

This matter is still under investigation and more charges are pending. The Berwick Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Berwick for coming forward with information and allowing officers to utilize video surveillance systems, which led to the arrest of both individuals.

Residents are urged to contact Berwick police if you have any additional information concerning this investigation.

Leonard also reported this arrest:

—Joseph Gary, 34, Patterson, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Sunday on Morgan City warrants for failure to pay probation feet and failure to pay fine.

About 7:17 p.m. Sunday, Berwick police received an anonymous call concerning a reckless driver traveling on La. 182. Officers located the suspect vehicle at a local business and upon conducting a warrants check on Gary, it was learned that he had two active warrants through Morgan City Police.

Gary was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick Jail where he was booked on the warrants. He was later transported to Morgan City Jail where he is currently being housed.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Darla R. Percle, 32, Lambert Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Friday on a warrant for entry in or remaining in places or on land.

Percle turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant the Morgan City Police Depart-ment held. She was booked and incarcerated.

—Donna Sherrie Reed, 49, Saturn Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

Officers were called to an address on Brashear Avenue for a complaint of a theft. They learned Reed committed a theft at the address valued at $130.60. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Casey Nicole Francois, 34, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were called to an address on La.182 to remove an individual from the property. The complainant advised they wanted Francois removed from the property.

A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for her arrest. She as placed under arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Destiny Ann Dinger, 32, Franklin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Friday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of a legend drug (Gabapentin).

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and Victor II Boulevard and con-ducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Dinger.

A computer check revealed her driver's license was under suspension. During the traffic stop, she was found in possession of suspected marijuana and gabapentin. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Christopher Douglas, 23, Wren Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Friday on a warrant on failure to appear.

An officer on patrol came into contact with Douglas in the area of La. 182 and Ditch Avenue. A warrant check re-vealed City Court of Morgan City held and an active warrant. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tommie Joseph Chaisson, 39, Ceder Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. Saturday on charges of tail lamp-license plate light and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Joseph Caleb Marie, 39, Baker Drive, Houma, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Saturday on a charge of posses-sion of stolen things.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Brashear Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Chaisson, and his passenger as Joseph Marie. A K-9 officer arrived on the scene and deployed K-9 Lady around the exterior of the vehicle.

K-9 Lady gave an odor response to the presence of illegal narcotics. During the investigation, officers located suspect drug paraphernalia belonging to Chaisson. Marie was found in possession of stolen property out of Terre-bonne Parish.

Chaisson and Marie were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Garrett A White, 46, Maple Street, Morgan City was arrested at 6:20 Saturday on a warrant for aggravated assault.

An officer located Garrett White at an address on La. 70 and placed him under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police De-partment for booking and incarceration.

—Kevin L Clark, 38, Grandwood Street, Patterson was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for possession of marijuana (first offense).

Clark was located at the Morgan City Police Department an placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was booked and incarcerated.

—Leo Vinning, 47, Onstead Street, Morgan City, at 7:46 p.m. Saturday on charges of tail lamps, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A K-9 officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Railroad Avenue and 11th Street. The driver was identified as Vinning.

A computer check revealed his driver's license was under suspension. During the traffic stop, Vinning was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Reva Shanna Thomas, 30, Sixth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for resisting an officer-false information.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La.182 and came into contact with the driver, Thomas. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jerry Lee Favors, 55, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for possession of crack cocaine and warrants for four counts of failure to appear.

An officer came into contact with Favors in the area of Brashear Avenue. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City and 16th District Court held active warrants for his arrest.

The Morgan City Police Department also held an active warrant for possession of crack cocaine. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

--Craig Albarado, 56, North Sterling Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Craig Albarado at an address on Brashear Avenue. A warrant check revealed the 16th Judicial District Court held an active warrant.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Henry Giroir III, 33, Lori Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Giroir was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Jakob Gachassin, 20, Joey Street, Patterson, was arrested, at 8:14 p.m. Friday on a charge of vicious ani-mals. Gachassin was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Rena Kathleen Wilson, 41, 153 Nini Street, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on September 25, 2020, at 9:13 pm for criminal trespass and on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, and criminal trespassing. Bail has not been set.

Kingsley Ramon Shearron, 35, North Branch Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and bicycle equipment required for night operation. Shearron was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Rafrie Lee Webber, Jr., 62, Kemper Road, Franklin, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated and battery-simple. Bail was set at $3,500.

—Destiny Ann Dinger, 32, Jupiter Street, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. Dinger was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Billy James Caro, 55, Carol Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on a charge of reckless operation-no accident. Caro was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Brandon Charles Bourgeois, 29, Cole Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage and open container. Bourgeous was released on a $3,250 bond.

—Victor Laurance Crane, Jr., 52, Shady Grove Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Sunday on a charge of violation of protective orders. Bail was set at $5,000.

—Alejandro Valero Gutierrez, 34, Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Dicie Elizabeth Fulks Gutierrez, 34, Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Kasidy Marie Hebert, 19, Southeast Boulevard, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Sunday on a war-rant for failure to appear on the charge of interfering with a law enforcement investigation and resisting an officer. No bail has been set.

—Jeremie Martin Paul Jr., 30, Wren Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Sunday on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and violation of the uniform con-trolled dangerous substance, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated. No bail has been set.

—Quentin Jaren Dugar, 30, Southwest Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of battery-simple. Dugar was released on a $9,500 bond.

—Kevin Ray Moore, Jr., 28, Garbner Street, Beaumont, Texas, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by flight and careless operation. Moore was released on a $1,500 bond.

—Timothy Bourgeois, 52, Worthy Drive, Lake Charles, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by flight, driving while intoxicated, battery of a dating partner-strangulation, and disturbing the peace-intoxicated. Bourgeois was released on a $10,000 bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Chance Michael Cutrer, 32, Calf Run Street, Schriever, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Suboxone, improper equipment, license plate required, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a hold for the Department of Corrections as a prior convicted felon.

— Sheena Crow, 33, Calf Run Street, Schriever, was arrested Friday on charges possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the La. 308 area near Lucky Street in Paincourtville and initiated a stop of the vehicle. Prior to approaching the vehicle, the deputy noted significant movement by the driver and the passenger.

Due to officer and violator safety, both subjects were removed from the vehicle and detained.

The driver was identified as Cutrer and the passenger as Crow.

At some point, the deputy noted a large package falling from the clothing of Crow. During the interview pro-cess and subsequent vehicle search, a quantity of illegal drugs was seized.

Cutrer and Crow were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Cutrer’s bond is set at $60,000. Crow’s bond was set at $65,000

— David James Scott Jr., 31, Myers Street, Gray, was arrested early Saturday on charges of possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation Saturday on U.S. 90 on Bayou L’Ourse and initiated a stop of the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Scott. The deputy noted behavior consistent with illegal drug activity and requested consent to search the suspect vehicle which was granted.

During the search process, a quantity of MDMA, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia was seized.

Scott was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing