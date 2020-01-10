UPDATED: Tornado watch for St. Mary, St. Martin

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 8

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LAKE CHARLES LA

317 AM CST SAT JAN 11 2020

LAC001-003-009-011-019-023-039-045-053-055-079-097-099-101-113-

115-111400-

/O.CON.KLCH.TO.A.0008.000000T0000Z-200111T1400Z/

TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE

FOLLOWING AREAS

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 PARISHES

IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA

AVOYELLES EVANGELINE RAPIDES

ST. LANDRY

IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA

IBERIA LAFAYETTE ST. MARTIN

ST. MARY

IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA

ACADIA ALLEN BEAUREGARD

CALCASIEU CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS

VERMILION

IN WEST CENTRAL LOUISIANA

VERNON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ALEXANDRIA, BAYOU VISTA,

BEAVER, BERWICK, BRANCH, BREAUX BRIDGE, BUNDICK LAKE, BUNKIE,

BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT,

CROWLEY, DE RIDDER, EFFIE, EUNICE, FIELDS, FORKED ISLAND,

FORT POLK, FRANKLIN, HATHAWAY, INTRACOASTAL CITY, JENNINGS,

JOHNSON BAYOU, KAPLAN, KINDER, LAFAYETTE, LAKE ARTHUR,

LAKE CHARLES, LAWTELL, LEESVILLE, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE,

MEAUX, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, ORETTA,

PATTERSON, PICKERING, PINEVILLE, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD,

ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, SLAGLE, ST. LANDRY, ST. MARTINVILLE,

STEPHENSVILLE, SULPHUR, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Louisiana, south

central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana and west central Louisiana.

.DAY ONE...Tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Wind Advisory.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.

A vigorous storm system approaching from the west will bring

widespread shower and thunderstorm activity to the region today into

Saturday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to

develop during this time-frame. The Storm Prediction Center has

outlined an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms for the entire

area today into Saturday morning.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible today into

the overnight hours with any discrete cells that develop ahead of

the front. A line of strong to severe storms are also expected to

accompany the front as it moves through the area overnight into

early Saturday, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.

Additionally, torrential rains will be possible along with frequent

and deadly cloud to ground lightning.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather

conditions according to Standard Operating Procedures.