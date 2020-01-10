UPDATED: Tornado watch for St. Mary, St. Martin
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 8
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LAKE CHARLES LA
317 AM CST SAT JAN 11 2020
TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 PARISHES
IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA
AVOYELLES EVANGELINE RAPIDES
ST. LANDRY
IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA
IBERIA LAFAYETTE ST. MARTIN
ST. MARY
IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA
ACADIA ALLEN BEAUREGARD
CALCASIEU CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS
VERMILION
IN WEST CENTRAL LOUISIANA
VERNON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ALEXANDRIA, BAYOU VISTA,
BEAVER, BERWICK, BRANCH, BREAUX BRIDGE, BUNDICK LAKE, BUNKIE,
BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT,
CROWLEY, DE RIDDER, EFFIE, EUNICE, FIELDS, FORKED ISLAND,
FORT POLK, FRANKLIN, HATHAWAY, INTRACOASTAL CITY, JENNINGS,
JOHNSON BAYOU, KAPLAN, KINDER, LAFAYETTE, LAKE ARTHUR,
LAKE CHARLES, LAWTELL, LEESVILLE, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE,
MEAUX, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, ORETTA,
PATTERSON, PICKERING, PINEVILLE, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD,
ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, SLAGLE, ST. LANDRY, ST. MARTINVILLE,
STEPHENSVILLE, SULPHUR, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Louisiana, south
central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana and west central Louisiana.
.DAY ONE...Tonight.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the
Internet for more information about the following hazards.
Wind Advisory.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.
A vigorous storm system approaching from the west will bring
widespread shower and thunderstorm activity to the region today into
Saturday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to
develop during this time-frame. The Storm Prediction Center has
outlined an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms for the entire
area today into Saturday morning.
Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible today into
the overnight hours with any discrete cells that develop ahead of
the front. A line of strong to severe storms are also expected to
accompany the front as it moves through the area overnight into
early Saturday, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.
Additionally, torrential rains will be possible along with frequent
and deadly cloud to ground lightning.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather
conditions according to Standard Operating Procedures.