(Updated) Superintendent: Nothing hazardous found after threatening note found at MCHS

Nothing hazardous was found Wednesday morning at Morgan City High School after the administration found a threatening note in the restroom, St. Mary Parish Schools Superintendent Leonard Armato said. The note had referenced a bomb, but nothing was found, Armato said.

Everyone was evacuated from the school safely, and then returned to class after a thorough search of the school, he said.

School officials immediately contacted authorities to investigate the matter, he said.

The Morgan City police and fire departments responded to Morgan City High School after a perceived threat, a police news release said. All students have been evacuated and are safe, police said. Emergency responders along with school officials ensured the school and adjacent areas were safe for students to return, police said.