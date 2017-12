According to the state Department of Transportation and Development, the following road closures are in place due to the threat of winter weather. The roads will be reopened as soon as conditions improve and roadways are safe for travel.

U.S. 90 east and west from La. 83 near Baldwin to Calumet, and U.S. 90 east and west from Berwick to Boeuf are closed.

The detour route will be La. 182.