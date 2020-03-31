UPDATED: Patterson will impose dusk-to-dawn curfew

Patterson’s city government is imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a letter bearing the signatures of Mayor Rodney Grogan and Police Chief Garrett Grogan on the city’s Facebook page Tuesday.

The curfew goes into effect Wednesday.

“This curfew will require a citizen to be inside of his/her home with NO social gathering on the outside,” the letter said.

The curfew will also “reduce ALL traffic on public streets to a minimum between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until Thursday, April 30.”

The curfew won’t apply to people going to or coming home from work, provided they have employer IDs, or to people picking up food at local restaurants or responding to emergencies, the letter said.

The letter said violators will be fined $500.

The mayor confirmed the authenticity of the letter in a phone call Tuesday.

“I have to do what I have to do to protect my community,” Grogan said.

The curfew notice came within hours of the latest Louisiana Office of Public Health figures showing 22 positive tests for COVID-19 in St. Mary Parish.

The curfew was imposed to prevent the further spread by stopping nighttime gatherings that violate social distance and stay at home guidance.

Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi and Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur both said their municipalities have no plans to institute new curfews at this point.

Parish President David Hanagriff also said Tuesday that he has no current plans to impose a curfew in unincorporated areas, which would include Amelia and Bayou Vista.

Existing curfews for people 17 and under, 10 p.m. weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends, remain in effect.