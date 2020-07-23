UPDATED: Morgan City woman arrested in fatal Berwick crash

A Morgan City woman has been charged with vehicular negligent homicide after an afternoon crash that killed a Bayou Vista resident.

Anita Marie Steel, 45, Freret Street, Morgan City, was at 4:59 p.m. Thursday, about five hours after the crash, by Berwick police on a Berwick warrant for vehicular negligent homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle involving the crash.

Berwick police identified the victim as Stephen Michael Schaub of Bayou Vista.

The Berwick Police Department responded to a call to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of La. 182 and Sixth Street. They de-termined that the driver of one of the vehicles was deceased.

During the course of the investigation, the driver of the other vehicle involved was identified as Steel. Multiple witnesses on scene indicated that Steel’s vehicle, a white Chevy Impala, was observed driving extremely reckless, passing motorists on the La. 182 bridge, and traveling at high rates of speed, according to a Berwick Police Department press release.

Steel’s vehicle was then observed failing to stop at the traffic signal, which was red at the time, at the intersection and striking Schaub’s vehicle.

Steel was transported to Ochsner St. Mary, where a blood alcohol kit. Toxicology results are pending.

She was treated for minor injuries and released into the custody of Berwick officers. A warrant was prepared for Steel’s arrest. Steel was booked into the Berwick jail.