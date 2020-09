The Sheriff's Office says Brianna Simon has been found and is safe.

Original story:

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that Brianna Simon, 17 years old, 5 feet 5 inches and 130 pounds, was last seen at her residence in Patterson.

She is possibly in the New Iberia or Lafayette area.

She is not believed to be in danger. If you know the location of Brianna Simon, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.