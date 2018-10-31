(Updated) MCHS student arrested after bomb threat note found

A Morgan City High School student has been charged with criminal mischief after police responded to a possible threat Wednesday morning at the high school. Authorities searched the school and determined that the campus was safe, a police news release said.

Officers were notified by Wednesday Morgan City High School administration of a possible bomb threat. Police along with emergency personnel arrived on scene and as a precaution evacuated the building. After determining that the campus was safe, students were allowed back into the school and resumed their normal school activities.

During the subsequent investigate detectives learned and identified that a student had produced the note.

The student, Breanna Daigle, 17, was charged with criminal mischief . Daigle was booked into the Morgan City Police Department Jail and released after posting bail.

The threatening note had been found in a restroom at the school, St. Mary Parish Schools Superintendent Leonard Armato said.