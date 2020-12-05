UPDATED WITH FINAL RESULTS: Tax propositions take a beating in Saturday voting

St. Mary voters rejected a pair of property tax proposals Saturday, including one designed to facilitate the merger of Morgan City and Amelia drainage districts.

That proposition would have effectively merged the property taxes levied by the separate districts into a single property tax of 7.30 mills in the combined district, St. Mary Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 2A. The Parish Council formed the district earlier this year by combining districts serving Morgan City and Amelia.

With all 13 precincts reporting and the early votes counted, 1,876 people, or 66%, voted no, and 964 people, or 34%, voted yes.

In Recreation District No. 4, a 2.24-mill tax proposition failed. The proposition drew 370 yes votes, or 41%, to 523 no votes, or 58%.

The tax would raise about $127,000 year for the district.