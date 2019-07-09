(Updated) BBQ Bash canceled, Bikers on Bayou postponed; Bash kickoff party, festival poster unveiling will go on

Tue, 07/09/2019 - 12:57pm

Due to the threat of inclement weather, officials have canceled the Bayou BBQ Bash that was set to take place Friday and Saturday in Morgan City. Bikers on the Bayou that was set for Saturday in St. Mary Parish has been rescheduled for Aug. 24.

However, Hampton Inn & Suites in Morgan City will still host its Bayou BBQ Bash Kickoff Party from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will also unveil the 2019 festival poster during that event.

