(UPDATED) Alberto bends away from Louisiana

Subtropical Storm Alberto strengthened slightly overnight as it continued to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center, but Louisiana continues to appear to be in the clear when it comes to the heavier rainfall associated with the system.

However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Sunday urged residents to "stay prepared and informed" about any weather changes that could impact New Orleans.

"While Subtropical Storm Alberto is shifting eastward with a lessened impact on New Orleans, this is an important reminder that hurricane season begins June 1st," Cantrell said in a release.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Alberto was located about 130 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida. It was moving north at 14 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Alberto is expected to turn toward the north-northwest Sunday night, and a north-northwestward to northward motion is expected late Monday through Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Alberto should cross the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and approach the northern Gulf Coast Sunday night or Monday.

The forecast shifts Alberto further away from Louisiana, which is now expected to get only 1-2 inches of rain over the next five days could see drying conditions Monday through next week, with above normal high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s, Erickson said.