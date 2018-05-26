(UPDATED 8:25 A.M.) NHC statement on Alberto

Subtropical Storm Alberto Discussion Number 13

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL012018

400 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

Alberto is holding its strength this morning. The Air Force

Hurricane Hunters investigated the cyclone a few hours ago and found

winds to the north of the center that still support an intensity of

about 55 kt. The aircraft data and a NOAA buoy near the center also

indicate that the minimum pressure has dropped a little more to 990

mb. Deep convection remains patchy, however, due to pronounced dry

slots, but Doppler radar images do show some convective bands moving

onshore over the Florida Panhandle.

Given the short period of time before Alberto makes landfall,

its overall ragged appearance, and proximity to dry air, little

change in strength is expected before the subtropical storm reaches

the coast this afternoon. Once Alberto is inland, land interaction

should cause steady weakening to a subtropical depression tonight or

early Tuesday and to a remnant low by Tuesday afternoon. The global

models show the low being absorbed by a frontal system over the

Great Lakes region by day 5. The NHC intensity forecast is largely

an update of the previous one, and is in line with the majority of

the guidance.

The center of Alberto has wobbled to the left and slowed down

significantly during the past 6 hours, but a longer-term motion is

northwestward, or 315 degrees, at 6 kt. A north-northwestward to

northward motion along the western periphery of a mid-level ridge is

expected during the next few days taking Alberto, or its remnants,

over the Florida Panhandle and then well inland over the Tennessee

and Ohio Valleys. A turn to the northeast is predicted before

Alberto's remnants are absorbed by the above-mentioned frontal

system. The models are in fairly good agreement, and only small

changes were made to the previous NHC track prediction.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Heavy rainfall will lead to a significant risk of flash flooding

across the Florida Panhandle, much of Alabama, and western Georgia

through tonight, spreading northward into northern Georgia, the

western Carolinas, and Tennessee on Tuesday. A risk of flooding and

flash flooding will continue over western Cuba, the Florida Keys,

and southern Florida today.

2. Hazardous storm surge is possible along portions of the eastern

Gulf Coast today, including areas well east of the track of

Alberto's center. Residents in the storm surge watch area are

encouraged to follow guidance given by their local government

officials.

3. Tropical storm conditions are likely within portions of the

tropical storm warning area today.

4. Dangerous surf and rip current conditions will continue to

affect portions of the eastern and northern Gulf Coast through

Tuesday.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 28/0900Z 28.6N 86.2W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 28/1800Z 30.1N 86.6W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 29/0600Z 32.1N 86.9W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND

36H 29/1800Z 34.6N 87.3W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 30/0600Z 37.4N 87.6W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 31/0600Z 43.0N 86.3W 15 KT 15 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 01/0600Z 48.0N 81.0W 15 KT 15 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 02/0600Z...DISSIPATED