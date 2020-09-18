UPDATED 7 A.M.: Beta inches closer to Texas coast

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Beta Intermediate Advisory Number 15A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL222020

700 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...SMALL BETA EXPECTED TO PRODUCE TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS

OVER PORTIONS OF THE TEXAS COAST THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON...

SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...27.8N 95.5W

ABOUT 70 MI...110 KM SE OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS

ABOUT 120 MI...190 KM SSW OF GALVESTON TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 270 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...996 MB...29.42 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana,

including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay,

Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Port Aransas Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Baffin Bay to Port Aransas Texas

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction

of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is

a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas

should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from

rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36

hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was

located by NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 27.8 North,

longitude 95.5 West. Beta is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9

km/h), and this general motion is forecast to continue for the next

day or so. A decrease in forward speed and a sharp turn to the north

and northeast is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the

center of Beta will continue to move toward the central coast of

Texas and will likely move inland by tonight. Beta is forecast to

remain close to the coast of southeastern Texas on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before Beta reaches the

Texas coast. Weakening is anticipated once Beta moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Beta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

San Luis Pass, TX to Sabine Pass, TX including Galveston Bay...3-5

ft

Port Aransas, TX to San Luis Pass, TX including Copano Bay, Aransas

Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay...2-4 ft

Sabine Pass, TX to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA including Sabine

Lake and Calcasieu Lake...2-4 ft

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Ocean Springs, MS including

Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake

Maurepas...1-3 ft

Baffin Bay, TX to Port Aransas, TX including Corpus Christi Bay and

Baffin Bay... 1-3 ft

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay, TX...1-2 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin later this

morning in portions of the tropical storm warning area. Tropical

storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area

later today.

RAINFALL: Through Friday, Beta is expected to produce rainfall

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with isolated totals of 15 inches

from the middle Texas coast to southeast Louisiana. Rainfall totals

of 3 to 5 inches are expected northward into the ArkLaTex region and

east into the Lower Mississippi Valley through the end of the week.

Flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as isolated minor river

flooding.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two could occur today and tonight, near the

middle to upper Texas coast or the southwestern Louisiana coast.

SURF: Swells generated by a combination of Beta and cold front

over the northern Gulf of Mexico will continue along the coasts of

Louisiana and Texas during the next couple of days. These swells

are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next complete advisory at 1000 AM CDT.

Forecaster Stewart