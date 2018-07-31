Updated 5:52 p.m.: Parish council member arrested on misdemeanor charge in Berwick

St. Mary Parish Councilman James Bennett of Morgan City was arrested at midday Tuesday and booked on a charge of remaining after forbidden, police say.

Bennett, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested in Berwick after city police there received a complaint, said Berwick Police Chief James Richard.

"A resident said [Bennett] was back in a residence where he had been told not to be," Richard said.

There were no reports of injury or damage connected to the incident, the chief said. Richard said he believes the house at which Bennett was arrested is on Fourth Street in Berwick

Bennett was booked by Berwick police and released on $301 bond, Richard said. He wasn't detained in jail, the chief said.

"He was cooperative," Richard said.

Contacted by phone Tuesday, Bennett characterized the incident as "a big misunderstanding."

"I just want to have my day in court," Bennett said. "The truth will come out in my court date."

Bennett also apologized for any inconvenience the incident may have caused.

Louisiana law makes it a misdemeanor to enter or remain on watercraft, movable or immovable property like real estate after "having been forbidden to do so, either orally or in writing, including by means of any sign ... by any owner, lessee, or custodian of the property or by any other authorized person."

The offense is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and six months in jail.

Elected from St. Mary Parish Council District 7, Bennett represents much of Morgan City on the parish council.