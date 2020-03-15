UPDATED 5:48 P.M. Second La. COVID-19 death reported Sunday

A 53-year-old person who died in New Orleans is Louisiana's second COVID-19 related fatality, the Governor's Office said Sunday.

As of 5:30 p.m Sunday, the number of positive COVID-19 tests has grown to 103 in 10 parishes, and about three-quarters of the positive tests have been in the New Orleans area. No positive tests have been reported from St. Mary, St. Martin or Assumption. Two cases have been reported in Terrebonne, and one in Lafourche.

A total of 284 Louisiana people have been tested.

The Orleans Parish resident who died Sunday had underlying medical conditions and was being treated at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.

Nola.com identified the first coronavirus victim, whose death was reported Saturday, as Ives Green, 58, a resident of a facility for the developmentally disabled.

“Ives had a lot more living to do,” Green’s family said in a prepared statement. “People need to take this virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines.”

"Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards Edwards. “We ask the state to join us in sending prayers to the family members and friends who are going through this difficult time. As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus. It is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention. Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include: heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported 14 additional positive cases for coronavirus in Louisiana, which now brings the total to 91. Updates can be seen at ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick