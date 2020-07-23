UPDATED 5 P.M.: Landry challenges Duhe in DA's race; Shreveport mayor takes on Sen. Cassidy
Democrat Lori Landry of Jeanerette is challenging incumbent 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe of New Iberia.
Landry, who has served as an assistant district attorney and as a 16th JDC judge, qualified Thursday to run against Duhe, a Republican from New Iberia.
The race to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, has now drawn 10 candidates. The best-known name among them is Adrian Perkins, the Democratic mayor of Shreveport. Cassidy had yet to qualify as of noon Thursday.
Qualifying continues through Friday. The primary will be Nov. 3, and any necessary runoffs will be Dec. 5.
Here are the candidates who will appear on St. Mary ballots and who had qualified as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday:
U.S. Senator
Beryl Billiot, no party,, Kentwood
John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna
Reno Jean Darret III, no party, Metairie
Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Democrat, Harvey
"Xan" John, other, LafayetteA
David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans
Adrian Perkins, Democrat, Shreveport
Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge
Aaron Sigler, Libertarian, Hammond
Peter Wenstrup, Democrat, New Orleans
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Rob" Anderson, Democrat, Sulphur
Clay Higgins, Republican, Lafayette
Brandon Leleux, Libertarian, Lake Charles
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G
Curtis Sigur, Democrat, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
"Alicia" Butler, Democrat, New Iberia
Roger P. Hamilton Jr., independent, New Iberia
Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green, Democrat
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A
Anthony "Tony" Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
Suzanne de Mahy, Republican, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C
Vincent J. Borne, no party, Franklin
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
Lewis Pitman Jr., no party, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E
Keith Comeaux, no party, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
Natalie Broussard, Republican, New Iberia
Anthony "Tony" Saleme, Republican, Morgan City
Keith E. Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville
District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court
"Bo" Duhe, Republican, New Iberia
Lori Landry, Democrat, Jeanerette
City Judge City Court, City of Franklin
Marsha McNulty, Democrat, Franklin
City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City
Kim P. Stansbury, Democrat, Morgan City
City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin
Carla Bourgeois Weidenboerner, Independent, Franklin
City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City
Robert "Bobby" Darce, Republican, Morgan City
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Benjamin C. Grimm, Democrat, Jeanerette
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Norma J. Bouey, Democrat, Franklin
Sommer N. Francis, no party, Franklin
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Eric J. Gaudet, Democrat, Centerville
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
David W. Hill, Republican, Morgan City
Michelle Dugar Schexnayder, Democrat, Patterson
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Nekesia J. Bowie, Democrat, Franklin
Clarence Matthews, Democrat, Franklin
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Herbert "Herb" Mashburn, Republican, Berwick
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican, Amelia
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat, Baldwin
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1
David K. Compton, Democrat, Jeanerette
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Wendy B. Landry, Democrat, Franklin
Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Franklin
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Larry "Teddy" Deslatte III, no party, Garden City
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
James P. Carinhas, Democrat, Patterson
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Edward "June" Patrick Jr., Democrat, Jeanerette
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Jonathan "J.P." Henry, Republican, Berwick
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9
"Joey" Foret, Democrat, Amelia
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Elease G. Jackson, Democrat, Baldwin
Mayor City of Morgan City
Lee Dragna, Republican, Morgan City
"Don" Hicks, Republican, Morgan City
Kevin J. Voisin, no party, Morgan City
Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City
"Tim" T. Hymel, no party, Morgan City
Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City
Mark A. Stephens, Republican, Morgan City
Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City
"Ron" Bias, Democrat, Morgan City
Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City
"Steve" Domangue, Republican, Morgan City,
Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City
Louis J. Tamporello Jr., no party, Morgan City