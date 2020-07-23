UPDATED 5 P.M.: Landry challenges Duhe in DA's race; Bias has two challengers for Morgan City Council

Thu, 07/23/2020 - 12:34pm

Democrat Lori Landry of Jeanerette is challenging incumbent 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe of New Iberia.

Landry, who has served as an assistant district attorney and as a 16th JDC judge, qualified Thursday to run against Duhe, a Republican from New Iberia.

In Morgan City, two people have qualified Thursday to run for the Morgan City Council District 3 seat held by "Ron" Bias, who qualified Wednesday. The challengers are Marcelle Hoskins and Julia "Blaze" Johnson.

The race to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, has now drawn 10 candidates. The best-known name among them is Adrian Perkins, the Democratic mayor of Shreveport. Cassidy had yet to qualify as of noon Thursday.

Qualifying continues through Friday. The primary will be Nov. 3, and any necessary runoffs will be Dec. 5.

Here are the candidates who will appear on St. Mary ballots and who had qualified as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday:

U.S. Senator
Beryl Billiot, no party,, Kentwood
John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna
Reno Jean Darret III, no party, Metairie
Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Democrat, Harvey
"Xan" John, other, LafayetteA
David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans
Adrian Perkins, Democrat, Shreveport
Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge
Aaron Sigler, Libertarian, Hammond
Peter Wenstrup, Democrat, New Orleans

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Rob" Anderson, Democrat, Sulphur
Clay Higgins, Republican, Lafayette
Brandon Leleux, Libertarian, Lake Charles

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G
Curtis Sigur, Democrat, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
"Alicia" Butler, Democrat, New Iberia
Roger P. Hamilton Jr., independent, New Iberia
Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green, Democrat

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A
Anthony "Tony" Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
Suzanne de Mahy, Republican, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C
Vincent J. Borne, no party, Franklin

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
Lewis Pitman Jr., no party, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E
Keith Comeaux, no party, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
Natalie Broussard, Republican, New Iberia
Anthony "Tony" Saleme, Republican, Morgan City
Keith E. Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court
"Bo" Duhe, Republican, New Iberia
Lori Landry, Democrat, Jeanerette

City Judge City Court, City of Franklin
Marsha McNulty, Democrat, Franklin

City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City
Kim P. Stansbury, Democrat, Morgan City

City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin
Carla Bourgeois Weidenboerner, Independent, Franklin

City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City
Robert "Bobby" Darce, Republican, Morgan City

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Benjamin C. Grimm, Democrat, Jeanerette

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Norma J. Bouey, Democrat, Franklin
Sommer N. Francis, no party, Franklin

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Eric J. Gaudet, Democrat, Centerville

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
David W. Hill, Republican, Morgan City
Michelle Dugar Schexnayder, Democrat, Patterson

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Nekesia J. Bowie, Democrat, Franklin
Clarence Matthews, Democrat, Franklin

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Herbert "Herb" Mashburn, Republican, Berwick

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican, Amelia

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat, Baldwin

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1
David K. Compton, Democrat, Jeanerette

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Wendy B. Landry, Democrat, Franklin
Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Franklin

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Larry "Teddy" Deslatte III, no party, Garden City

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
James P. Carinhas, Democrat, Patterson

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Edward "June" Patrick Jr., Democrat, Jeanerette

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Jonathan "J.P." Henry, Republican, Berwick

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9
"Joey" Foret, Democrat, Amelia

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Elease G. Jackson, Democrat, Baldwin

Mayor City of Morgan City
Lee Dragna, Republican, Morgan City
"Don" Hicks, Republican, Morgan City
Kevin J. Voisin, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City
"Tim" T. Hymel, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City
Mark A. Stephens, Republican, Morgan City

Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City
"Ron" Bias, Democrat, Morgan City
Marcelle B. Hoskins, Democrat, Morgan City
Julia "Blaze" Johnson, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City
"Steve" Domangue, Republican, Morgan City,

Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City
Louis J. Tamporello Jr., no party, Morgan City

