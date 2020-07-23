UPDATED 5 P.M.: Landry challenges Duhe in DA's race; Bias has two challengers for Morgan City Council

Democrat Lori Landry of Jeanerette is challenging incumbent 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe of New Iberia.

Landry, who has served as an assistant district attorney and as a 16th JDC judge, qualified Thursday to run against Duhe, a Republican from New Iberia.

In Morgan City, two people have qualified Thursday to run for the Morgan City Council District 3 seat held by "Ron" Bias, who qualified Wednesday. The challengers are Marcelle Hoskins and Julia "Blaze" Johnson.

The race to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, has now drawn 10 candidates. The best-known name among them is Adrian Perkins, the Democratic mayor of Shreveport. Cassidy had yet to qualify as of noon Thursday.

Qualifying continues through Friday. The primary will be Nov. 3, and any necessary runoffs will be Dec. 5.

Here are the candidates who will appear on St. Mary ballots and who had qualified as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday:

U.S. Senator

Beryl Billiot, no party,, Kentwood

John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna

Reno Jean Darret III, no party, Metairie

Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Democrat, Harvey

"Xan" John, other, LafayetteA

David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans

Adrian Perkins, Democrat, Shreveport

Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge

Aaron Sigler, Libertarian, Hammond

Peter Wenstrup, Democrat, New Orleans

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Rob" Anderson, Democrat, Sulphur

Clay Higgins, Republican, Lafayette

Brandon Leleux, Libertarian, Lake Charles

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G

Curtis Sigur, Democrat, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

"Alicia" Butler, Democrat, New Iberia

Roger P. Hamilton Jr., independent, New Iberia

Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green, Democrat

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

Anthony "Tony" Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Suzanne de Mahy, Republican, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

Vincent J. Borne, no party, Franklin

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Lewis Pitman Jr., no party, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

Keith Comeaux, no party, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

Natalie Broussard, Republican, New Iberia

Anthony "Tony" Saleme, Republican, Morgan City

Keith E. Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

"Bo" Duhe, Republican, New Iberia

Lori Landry, Democrat, Jeanerette

City Judge City Court, City of Franklin

Marsha McNulty, Democrat, Franklin

City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City

Kim P. Stansbury, Democrat, Morgan City

City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin

Carla Bourgeois Weidenboerner, Independent, Franklin

City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City

Robert "Bobby" Darce, Republican, Morgan City

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Benjamin C. Grimm, Democrat, Jeanerette

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Norma J. Bouey, Democrat, Franklin

Sommer N. Francis, no party, Franklin

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Eric J. Gaudet, Democrat, Centerville

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

David W. Hill, Republican, Morgan City

Michelle Dugar Schexnayder, Democrat, Patterson

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Nekesia J. Bowie, Democrat, Franklin

Clarence Matthews, Democrat, Franklin

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Herbert "Herb" Mashburn, Republican, Berwick

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican, Amelia

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat, Baldwin

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

David K. Compton, Democrat, Jeanerette

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Wendy B. Landry, Democrat, Franklin

Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Franklin

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Larry "Teddy" Deslatte III, no party, Garden City

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

James P. Carinhas, Democrat, Patterson

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Edward "June" Patrick Jr., Democrat, Jeanerette

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Jonathan "J.P." Henry, Republican, Berwick

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9

"Joey" Foret, Democrat, Amelia

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Elease G. Jackson, Democrat, Baldwin

Mayor City of Morgan City

Lee Dragna, Republican, Morgan City

"Don" Hicks, Republican, Morgan City

Kevin J. Voisin, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City

"Tim" T. Hymel, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City

Mark A. Stephens, Republican, Morgan City

Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City

"Ron" Bias, Democrat, Morgan City

Marcelle B. Hoskins, Democrat, Morgan City

Julia "Blaze" Johnson, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City

"Steve" Domangue, Republican, Morgan City,

Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City

Louis J. Tamporello Jr., no party, Morgan City