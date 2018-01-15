(UPDATED 5 a.m) NWS statement on approaching cold front
Hazardous Weather Outlook
355 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2018
LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-
171200-
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-
East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-
Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central
Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west
central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Precipitation expected to transition to a mix of freezing rain,
ice pellets and snow early this morning as temperatures fall
across inland Southeast Texas and Central Louisiana. The mix of
wintry precipitation will spread south through early afternoon,
while areas north of I-10 will see a changeover to mainly snow.
Accumulations are not expected to be significant, but snow amounts
of one half to one inch will be possible across interior
southeast Texas into central Louisiana. Further south, snow
amounts are expected to be less than one half inch. Ice
accumulation is also expected to be minimal, not exceeding more
than a few hundredths of an inch. Primary impacts for ice will be
to bridges and elevated roadways. Precipitation will end from
north to south this evening. Hazards include a Winter Weather
Advisory for the entire area. Wind advisory along and south of
I-10 for the strong winds behind the front.
In addition, strong northerly winds will produce dangerous wind
chills. Wind chill values will dip into the teens by late afternoon.
As temperatures continue to fall during the evening, wind chills
will fall into the single digits across central and western
Louisiana, with lower teens elsewhere. These dangerously cold
conditions will linger into Wednesday morning as low temperatures
reach the middle to upper teens across inland SE TX/C LA along and
north of the U.S. 190 corridor. Along the I-10 corridor, expect
lows in the upper teens to near 20, with lower 20s along the
coast. Hazards include a Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze
Warning for the entire area.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday
As the cold air builds southward, expect low temperatures
Wednesday morning to reach the middle to upper teens across
inland Southeast Texas and Central Louisiana along and north of
the U.S. 190 corridor. Along the I-10 corridor, expect lows in the
upper teens to near 20, with lower 20s along the coast. Hazards
include a Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze Warning for the
entire area. Expect lighter winds but similar temperatures for
Thursday morning. A rapid warming trend expected by Friday into
the weekend with a chance of showers through Sunday.