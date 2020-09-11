UPDATED 4:40 P.M. 60% chance of development for system headed into Gulf

Tropical Depression Nineteen Advisory Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL192020

500 PM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORIDA AS NEW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS...

SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...25.4N 79.0W

ABOUT 80 MI...130 KM ESE OF MIAMI FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1009 MB...29.80 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the coast of

southeastern Florida from south of Jupiter Inlet to north of Ocean

Reef.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* South of Jupiter Inlet to north of Ocean Reef

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case within the next

6 to 12 hours.

Interests along the northern Gulf Coast should also be monitoring

the progress of this system. Tropical storm or hurricane watches

could be issued for a portion of that area tonight or on Saturday.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nineteen

was located near latitude 25.4 North, longitude 79.0 West. The

depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13

km/h). On the forecast track, the depression is forecast to move

inland over south Florida early on Saturday, move into the

southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Saturday, and then move

northwestward over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

The depression could become a tropical storm before moving across

south Florida overnight. Otherwise it is expected to become a

tropical storm on Sunday and gradually intensify through Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch

area within the next 6 to 12 hours.

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Nineteen is expected to produce total

rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 5

inches across central and southern Florida, including the Florida

Keys. This rainfall could produce isolated flash flooding and

prolong ongoing minor flooding on rivers in the Tampa Bay area.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 800 PM EDT.

Next complete advisory at 1100 PM EDT.

$$