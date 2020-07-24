UPDATED 4:30 P.M.: Sen. Cassidy qualifies to run for reelection; Morgan City councilman gets a challenger

Qualifying for the Nov.3 primary election closed in Baton Rouge at 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy qualified to run for reelection Friday, the last day in the filing period.

The Baton Rouge Republican, nearing the end of his first six-year term, is one of 15 candidates.

His major opposition may come from Democrat Adrian Perkins, Shreveport's mayor.

Also Friday, incumbent Morgan City Councilman Louis Tamporello drew a challenger. Jason Thomas Viator qualified to run in District 5 early Friday.

The other contested council race is in District 3, where incumbent "Ron" Bias will face Marcelle B. Hoskins and Julia "Blaze" Johnson.

Here's the list of candidates as of 4:30 p.m. Friday who will appear on St. Mary ballots:

U.S. Senator

Beryl Billiot, no party, Kentwood

John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna

"Bill" Cassidy, Republican, Baton Rouge

Reno Jean Darret III, no party, Metairie

Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Democrat, Harvey

"Xan" John, other, Lafayette

David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza,independent, Ponchatoula

Jamar Montgomery, no party, Shreveport

Dustin Murphy, Republican, Eros

Adrian Perkins, Democrat, Shreveport

Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge

Melinda Mary Price, Other, Luling

Aaron Sigler, Libertarian, Hammond

Peter Wenstrup, Democrat, New Orleans

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Rob" Anderson, Democrat, Sulphur

Clay Higgins, Republican, Lafayette

Braylon Harris, Democrat, Lake Charles

Brandon Leleux, Libertarian, Lake Charles

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G

Curtis Sigur, Democrat, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

"Alicia" Butler, Democrat, New Iberia

Roger P. Hamilton Jr., independent, New Iberia

Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green, Democrat

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

Anthony "Tony" Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Suzanne de Mahy, Republican, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

Vincent J. Borne, no party, Franklin

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Lewis Pitman Jr., no party, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

Keith Comeaux, no party, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

Natalie Broussard, Republican, New Iberia

Anthony "Tony" Saleme, Republican, Morgan City

Keith E. Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

"Bo" Duhe, Republican, New Iberia

Lori Landry, Democrat, Jeanerette

City Judge City Court, City of Franklin

Marsha McNulty, Democrat, Franklin

City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City

Kim P. Stansbury, Democrat, Morgan City

City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin

Carla Bourgeois Weidenboerner, Independent, Franklin

City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City

Robert "Bobby" Darce, Republican, Morgan City

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Benjamin C. Grimm, Democrat, Jeanerette

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Norma J. Bouey, Democrat, Franklin

Sommer N. Francis, no party, Franklin

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Eric J. Gaudet, Democrat, Centerville

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

David W. Hill, Republican, Morgan City

Michelle Dugar Schexnayder, Democrat, Patterson

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Nekesia J. Bowie, Democrat, Franklin

Clarence Matthews, Democrat, Franklin

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Herbert "Herb" Mashburn, Republican, Berwick

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican, Amelia

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Monica M. Gibson, Democrat, Baldwin

Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat, Baldwin

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

David K. Compton, Democrat, Jeanerette

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Wendy B. Landry, Democrat, Franklin

Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Franklin

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Larry "Teddy" Deslatte III, no party, Garden City

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

James P. Carinhas, Democrat, Patterson

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Edward "June" Patrick Jr., Democrat, Jeanerette

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Jonathan "J.P." Henry, Republican, Berwick

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9

"Joey" Foret, Democrat, Amelia

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Elease G. Jackson, Democrat, Baldwin

Mayor City of Morgan City

Lee Dragna, Republican, Morgan City

"Don" Hicks, Republican, Morgan City

Kevin J. Voisin, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City

"Tim" T. Hymel, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City

Mark A. Stephens, Republican, Morgan City

Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City

"Ron" Bias, Democrat, Morgan City

Marcelle B. Hoskins, Democrat, Morgan City

Julia "Blaze" Johnson, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City

"Steve" Domangue, Republican, Morgan City,

Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City

Louis J. Tamporello Jr., no party, Morgan City

Jason Thomas Viator, Republican, Morgan City