(Updated 4:22 a.m.) NWS statement: Hard freeze warning for St. Mary

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

345 AM CST Mon Jan 1 2018

...Bitterly cold conditions expected the next several days...

.Arctic high pressure will continue building over the area,

bringing very cold temperatures through at least Wednesday. Hard

freeze conditions are developing across much of the area.

Another hard freeze is expected tonight and again Tuesday night.

LAZ052>055-011630-

/O.UPG.KLCH.HZ.A.0001.180102T0000Z-180103T1700Z/

/O.NEW.KLCH.HZ.W.0001.180102T0600Z-180102T1500Z/

/O.EXT.KLCH.HZ.W.0004.000000T0000Z-180101T1600Z/

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-

Including the cities of Abbeville, Intracoastal City, Meaux,

Forked Island, Kaplan, New Iberia, Morgan City, Burns Point,

Centerville, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista,

and Stephensville

345 AM CST Mon Jan 1 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Hard

Freeze Warning, which is in effect from now until 10 am this

morning, and again from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* TEMPERATURE...Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to

lower 20s tonight.

* IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure to these conditions may result in

hypothermia and frostbite, and could harm pets and outdoor

animals. Exposed pipes and those along exterior walls will

have the potential to freeze. Sensitive vegetation exposed to

these temperatures will be killed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Individuals are encouraged to take precautionary measures to

protect plants and exposed pipes, provide adequate shelter for

animals and ensure proper use of space heaters to prevent fires

and carbon monoxide poisoning.

A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are

imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CST Mon Jan 1 2018

LAZ052>055-073-074-TXZ215-011630-

/O.NEW.KLCH.WC.Y.0001.180102T0600Z-180102T1600Z/

/O.EXT.KLCH.WC.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-180101T1600Z/

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Jefferson-

Including the cities of Abbeville, Intracoastal City, Meaux,

Forked Island, Kaplan, New Iberia, Morgan City, Burns Point,

Centerville, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista,

Stephensville, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Grand Lake, Klondike,

Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier, Rutherford Beach, Beaumont,

Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park

355 AM CST Mon Jan 1 2018

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Wind

Chill Advisory, which is in effect from now until 10 am this

morning, and again from midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* WIND CHILL VALUES...9 to 13 degrees.

* OTHER IMPACTS...Low wind chills may result in frostbite in as

little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds

will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in

frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear layered clothing

appropriate for extreme cold conditions.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds

will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in

frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.