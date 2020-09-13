UPDATED 4 A.M. Tropical Storm Sally strengthens

Tropical Storm Sally Discussion Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL192020

500 AM EDT Sun Sep 13 2020

A large burst of convection has formed near the center of Sally this

morning, and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter data indicate that

the storm is strengthening. Peak flight-level winds were up to 57

kt at 925 mb, with believable SFMR winds of up to 45 kt, and

pressure falling a couple of mb to 1001. The initial wind speed is

set to 45 kt for this advisory.

While northwesterly shear has been affecting Sally, the global

models suggest that the shear will decrease later today as it moves

under a narrow ridge. Models all respond to these changing

conditions by showing intensification, but they disagree on the rate

of change. It is an extremely tricky forecast because of how this

might happen close to landfall, but guidance is generally 5-10 kt

higher than the last cycle so the intensity forecast has been raised

by those amounts up through landfall. It is worth noting that rapid

intensification is a possibility if the system develops a more solid

inner core on Monday, and stronger solutions like the HWRF model

can't be dismissed.

Sally is moving west-northwestward at a faster speed this morning.

The biggest change to note is that almost every model has shifted

westward (faster) due to narrow ridging developing across the

northern Gulf Coast between the storm and an exiting mid-latitude

trough. The flow gets quite weak near and after landfall, so the

cyclone should slow down on Tuesday/Wednesday and turn northward.

After that time, the next trough should induce a faster

northeastward motion by day 5. The new track is shifted westward

between 30-45 n mi near the coast of Louisiana, and is still east of

the GFS and ECMWF models.

Users are reminded to not focus on the exact details of the track

or intensity forecasts, as the average NHC track error at 48 h is

around 80-90 miles and the average intensity error is around 10-15

mph. In addition, wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards will

extend far from the center. Unfortunately, confidence is increasing

that Sally's expected slow forward speed near the Gulf Coast will

exacerbate the storm surge and heavy rainfall threats.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. An extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is now

expected, and a Storm Surge Warning is in effect for areas outside

the southeastern Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction

System from Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama

border. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by

local officials.

2. Hurricane conditions are expected by early Tuesday from Grand

Isle, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including

Metropolitan New Orleans, with tropical storm conditions likely by

Monday. Preparations should be rushed to completion in those areas.

3. Tropical Storm Sally is expected to produce flash flooding across

southern and central Florida and prolong existing minor river

flooding across Central Florida through Monday. Significant flash

flooding and minor to isolated major river flooding is likely across

portions of the Central Gulf Coast from Monday through the middle of

the week.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 13/0900Z 27.0N 84.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 13/1800Z 27.7N 85.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

24H 14/0600Z 28.3N 87.2W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 14/1800Z 28.7N 88.7W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 15/0600Z 29.2N 89.7W 85 KT 100 MPH

60H 15/1800Z 30.1N 90.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

72H 16/0600Z 31.0N 90.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 17/0600Z 32.8N 88.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

120H 18/0600Z 34.5N 84.5W 20 KT 25 MPH...INLAND