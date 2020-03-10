UPDATED 2:58 P.M.: Two more COVID-19 cases in Louisiana

BULLETIN

The Louisiana Department of Health has two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus, bringing the total presumptive positive cases in the state to three, the Governor's Office.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a meeting of the Unified Command Group Wednesday afternoon, followed by a news conference at 4:30 p.m.

Gov. Edwards said, “Currently, we have three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, all in the New Orleans area. While we investigate the cases and travel of the individuals, we cannot disclose any additional information about these patients at this time. It is important that the public take measures to protect their health and reduce the spread of illness, including avoiding going out in public when you are sick, washing your hands, social distancing and disinfecting commonly used surfaces. Additionally, older people may consider additional measures like avoiding any kind of unnecessary airline travel and reducing their public interactions to avoid their potential exposure to illness. We know testing for COVID-19 is expanding this week as commercial labs come on board. We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses.”

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the CDC report 647 confirmed U.S. cases and 25 deaths in 35 states plus the District of Columbia.

Original story

The spread of the coronavirus came a little closer to home Monday with the news that Louisiana has its first positive test for the COVID-19 virus.

The Governor’s Office confirmed Monday that Louisiana has its first presumptive case of COVID-19, widely known as the coronavirus.

The patient who tested positive for the disease is a Jefferson Parish resident who is hospitalized in Orleans Parish.

The presumptive finding means the patient tested positive for the virus in an initial test.

Confirmed cases are those which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tested.

“While today is the first time that we can confirm that we have a presumptive positive coronavirus case, Louisiana has been preparing for this moment for many weeks,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a news conference. “The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk to those around this patient.”

Louisiana will send the presumptive positive test to the CDC for final confirmation of COVID-19. Because of the reliability of the test, Louisiana will move forward as if the test is an actual positive and take actions to contain the illness and assess the risk of spread, the

The Office of Public Health’s epidemiology team will begin an investigation of people who have come in close contact with the patient, including health care workers, to determine the risk of spread.

OPH will administer additional COVID-19 tests to determine if more people have been infected. Some people at risk may be quarantined for 14 days, even if their initial test is not positive.

The governor said last week that 40 Louisiana people who had returned from areas known to have high rates of coronavirus infection had self-quarantined in their homes for the 14 days required to see if they’ll show symptoms.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the CDC reported 423 total U.S. cases in 34 states plus the District of Columbia. Fourteen people have died.

The international coronavirus situation had an impact on at least one facet of economic life in St. Mary: the price of oil.

Fears of a disease-related slump in demand plus a looming production war between Saudi Arabia and Russia pushed the price of West Texas Intermediate crude down 25% to near $32 a barrel. Media reports say the price drop is putting pressure on energy companies heavily in debt to finance shale deposit oil production.

The price of oil rebounded 10% in early trading Tuesday.

The CDC offered this advice for prevention:

—Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

—Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

—Stay home when you are sick.

—Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

—Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

—Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

—Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

On Monday, The Unleash Local Coalition called on the Louisiana Legislature to lift the state ban on local paid sick leave laws Monday, following reports of the state’s first case of COVID-19.

Louisiana currently does not require private sector employers to provide any paid sick leave and does not allow parish or municipal governments to set their own paid sick leave laws.

Vitalant, the company that accepts blood donations in Morgan City, put out a statement saying that giving blood is safe.

Public health officials are enacting a number of measures to limit COVID-19, and Vitalant supports these initiatives, the organization said.

Blood centers have always required individuals to be in good health to donate blood, and the blood collection process follows policies established by the Food and Drug Administration to ensure the health and safety of donors and patients.

“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer.

Representing all blood banks, the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks) Interorganiza-tional Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism recently urged healthy individuals to make and keep donation appointments — and ensure blood drives continue.

Currently, all blood types and components are needed, with a significant need for platelets and type O blood donations. Platelets have a very short shelf life — only five days. Type O-negative blood is the universal blood type, frequently used in traumas, that can help stabilize all patients.

Vitalant strives to maintain a four-day supply of blood just to provide what patients need, and currently they are at less than half that for many blood types.