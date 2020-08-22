UPDATED 2 P.M.: National Hurricane Center update on Marco, Laura
TROPICAL STORM LAURA
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020
1100 AM AST Sat Aug 22 2020
Laura is producing considerable deep convection but the cloud
pattern remains disorganized. Surface observations indicate that
the center is still not well defined, but the San Juan WSR-88D radar
shows a mid-level center south of eastern Puerto Rico. The radar
also shows heavy rains spreading over that island. The initial
intensity estimate remains at 35 kt based on continuity. As noted in
previous discussions, the intensity forecast for Laura is dependent
on its future track. The official forecast, like the previous one,
moves the center over the land masses of Hispaniola and Cuba for the
next couple of days which should limit intensification at least
through the weekend. After Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico,
warm waters should lead to strengthening and the system is likely to
become a hurricane in 3 to 4 days. The official intensity forecast
is close to the consensus guidance. At this time the influence of
small tropical cyclone Marco, which should move over the
northwestern Gulf about a day or two before Laura, is not expected
to be significant. This could change in the coming days however.
The initial motion estimate remains quite uncertain and is near
280/16 kt. No significant changes are being made to the official
track forecast. Laura is likely to move on a generally
west-northwestward track on the periphery of a mid-tropospheric high
pressure area for the next few days. By day 4, the system should
turn northwestward while moving along the southwestern side of the
high. The official track forecast is only slightly north of the
dynamical model consensus at 36-72 hours and essentially the same as
the consensus otherwise. The GFS and its ensemble mean are
significantly farther west of the official forecast at days 3 and
beyond, which suggests relatively low confidence in the longer-range
track of Laura.
Key Messages:
1. Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the
the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today. Tropical storm
conditions are also expected along the northern coasts of the
Dominican Republic and Haiti, and the Turks and Caicos and
southeastern Bahamas Saturday into Sunday. Heavy rainfall is
likely across these areas and could cause mudslides and flash and
urban flooding through Sunday, with widespread river flooding
possible in Puerto Rico.
2. Tropical storm conditions are possible over portions of the
central Bahamas Sunday night, as well as portions of eastern
and central Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.
3. The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts
remain more uncertain than usual since Laura is forecast to move
near or over portions of the Greater Antilles through Monday.
However, Laura is forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of
Mexico and could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts
to the northern U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.
Interests there should monitor the progress of Laura and updates to
the forecast during the next few days.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 22/1500Z 17.8N 66.8W 35 KT 40 MPH
12H 23/0000Z 18.6N 69.4W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND
24H 23/1200Z 19.4N 72.6W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND
36H 24/0000Z 20.9N 76.3W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND
48H 24/1200Z 22.4N 80.0W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND
60H 25/0000Z 23.7N 83.2W 55 KT 65 MPH...OVER WATER
72H 25/1200Z 25.2N 86.2W 65 KT 75 MPH
96H 26/1200Z 27.9N 90.6W 75 KT 85 MPH
120H 27/1200Z 31.6N 92.5W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND
$$
Forecaster Pasch
TROPICAL STORM MARCO
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020
1000 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
Reconnaissance data, geostationary and microwave satellite imagery,
and radar data from Cuba all indicate that Marco is strengthening
quickly this morning. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
measured a peak 850-mb flight-level wind of 69 kt, and there were
several SFMR measurements of 50-55 kt to the northeast of the
center. These data support raising Marco's initial intensity to 55
kt, and the central pressure based on dropsonde data has fallen to
992 mb. The crew on the plane reported the formation of a partial
eyewall, which agrees with what we've seen on recent microwave and
radar images.
The track forecast has been complicated by the fact that the plane
has fixed Marco's center to the east of the previous forecast
track, and that makes the current motion north-northwestward, or
340/10 kt. The subtropical ridge currently located over the
southwestern Atlantic is forecast to build westward along the
northern Gulf Coast during the next few days, and this expanding
ridge is expected to push Marco northwestward and then eventually
westward while the cyclone moves across the Gulf of Mexico. This
general thinking has not changed, but the adjusted initial position
ended up shifting the track guidance to the north and east on this
cycle. In response, the new NHC track forecast has been adjusted
eastward and northward during the first 3 days and is generally
between the HCCA and TVCN consensus aids.
Marco has finally tapped into the favorable conditions over the
northwestern Caribbean Sea, and the cyclone's overall small size and
small radius of maximum winds makes it susceptible to quick changes
in intensity. The tropical storm is just beginning to move into a
higher zone of shear to its north, but conditions should remain
conducive enough for Marco to intensity to a hurricane during the
next 24 hours. After that time, southwesterly shear is expected to
increase over 20 kt by day 2 and then over 30 kt by day 3, and those
conditions, along with the cyclone's small size, should cause
weakening as Marco gets closer to the central and northwestern Gulf
coast. The updated NHC intensity forecast has been increased during
the first 2 days and lies above the HCCA/Florida State
Superensemble solutions but below the SHIPS/LGEM scenarios. The
intensity forecast comes back in line with the previous forecast by
day 3 during the expected weakening phase, and Marco is ultimately
expected to dissipate over Texas by the end of the forecast period.
The updated track forecast suggests that watches could be required
for a portion of the central Gulf Coast later today.
Key Messages:
1. Marco is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it moves into
the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by tonight, and tropical storm
conditions are expected over the northeastern coast of the Yucatan
Peninsula and in extreme western Cuba. Heavy rainfall is also
expected in the eastern portions of the Mexican states of Quintana
Roo and Yucatan, and across far western Cuba, which could result in
flash flooding.
2. Marco is expected to move across the central Gulf of Mexico as a
hurricane Sunday and approach the central Gulf Coast on Monday.
There is an increasing risk of impacts from storm surge, winds, and
heavy rainfall from the upper Texas coast to Louisiana early next
week, and interests there should monitor the progress of Marco, as
storm surge, tropical storm, and/or hurricane watches could be
issued later today.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 22/1500Z 20.9N 85.3W 55 KT 65 MPH
12H 23/0000Z 22.1N 86.0W 65 KT 75 MPH
24H 23/1200Z 23.9N 87.1W 75 KT 85 MPH
36H 24/0000Z 25.6N 88.4W 75 KT 85 MPH
48H 24/1200Z 27.2N 89.9W 70 KT 80 MPH
60H 25/0000Z 28.5N 91.6W 60 KT 70 MPH
72H 25/1200Z 29.1N 93.6W 50 KT 60 MPH
96H 26/1200Z 29.3N 96.6W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND
120H 27/1200Z...DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Berg