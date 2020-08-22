UPDATED 2 P.M.: National Hurricane Center update on Marco, Laura

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

1100 AM AST Sat Aug 22 2020

Laura is producing considerable deep convection but the cloud

pattern remains disorganized. Surface observations indicate that

the center is still not well defined, but the San Juan WSR-88D radar

shows a mid-level center south of eastern Puerto Rico. The radar

also shows heavy rains spreading over that island. The initial

intensity estimate remains at 35 kt based on continuity. As noted in

previous discussions, the intensity forecast for Laura is dependent

on its future track. The official forecast, like the previous one,

moves the center over the land masses of Hispaniola and Cuba for the

next couple of days which should limit intensification at least

through the weekend. After Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico,

warm waters should lead to strengthening and the system is likely to

become a hurricane in 3 to 4 days. The official intensity forecast

is close to the consensus guidance. At this time the influence of

small tropical cyclone Marco, which should move over the

northwestern Gulf about a day or two before Laura, is not expected

to be significant. This could change in the coming days however.

The initial motion estimate remains quite uncertain and is near

280/16 kt. No significant changes are being made to the official

track forecast. Laura is likely to move on a generally

west-northwestward track on the periphery of a mid-tropospheric high

pressure area for the next few days. By day 4, the system should

turn northwestward while moving along the southwestern side of the

high. The official track forecast is only slightly north of the

dynamical model consensus at 36-72 hours and essentially the same as

the consensus otherwise. The GFS and its ensemble mean are

significantly farther west of the official forecast at days 3 and

beyond, which suggests relatively low confidence in the longer-range

track of Laura.

Key Messages:

1. Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the

the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today. Tropical storm

conditions are also expected along the northern coasts of the

Dominican Republic and Haiti, and the Turks and Caicos and

southeastern Bahamas Saturday into Sunday. Heavy rainfall is

likely across these areas and could cause mudslides and flash and

urban flooding through Sunday, with widespread river flooding

possible in Puerto Rico.

2. Tropical storm conditions are possible over portions of the

central Bahamas Sunday night, as well as portions of eastern

and central Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.

3. The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts

remain more uncertain than usual since Laura is forecast to move

near or over portions of the Greater Antilles through Monday.

However, Laura is forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of

Mexico and could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts

to the northern U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.

Interests there should monitor the progress of Laura and updates to

the forecast during the next few days.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 22/1500Z 17.8N 66.8W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 23/0000Z 18.6N 69.4W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

24H 23/1200Z 19.4N 72.6W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

36H 24/0000Z 20.9N 76.3W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND

48H 24/1200Z 22.4N 80.0W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND

60H 25/0000Z 23.7N 83.2W 55 KT 65 MPH...OVER WATER

72H 25/1200Z 25.2N 86.2W 65 KT 75 MPH

96H 26/1200Z 27.9N 90.6W 75 KT 85 MPH

120H 27/1200Z 31.6N 92.5W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

$$

Forecaster Pasch

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020

1000 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

Reconnaissance data, geostationary and microwave satellite imagery,

and radar data from Cuba all indicate that Marco is strengthening

quickly this morning. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters

measured a peak 850-mb flight-level wind of 69 kt, and there were

several SFMR measurements of 50-55 kt to the northeast of the

center. These data support raising Marco's initial intensity to 55

kt, and the central pressure based on dropsonde data has fallen to

992 mb. The crew on the plane reported the formation of a partial

eyewall, which agrees with what we've seen on recent microwave and

radar images.

The track forecast has been complicated by the fact that the plane

has fixed Marco's center to the east of the previous forecast

track, and that makes the current motion north-northwestward, or

340/10 kt. The subtropical ridge currently located over the

southwestern Atlantic is forecast to build westward along the

northern Gulf Coast during the next few days, and this expanding

ridge is expected to push Marco northwestward and then eventually

westward while the cyclone moves across the Gulf of Mexico. This

general thinking has not changed, but the adjusted initial position

ended up shifting the track guidance to the north and east on this

cycle. In response, the new NHC track forecast has been adjusted

eastward and northward during the first 3 days and is generally

between the HCCA and TVCN consensus aids.

Marco has finally tapped into the favorable conditions over the

northwestern Caribbean Sea, and the cyclone's overall small size and

small radius of maximum winds makes it susceptible to quick changes

in intensity. The tropical storm is just beginning to move into a

higher zone of shear to its north, but conditions should remain

conducive enough for Marco to intensity to a hurricane during the

next 24 hours. After that time, southwesterly shear is expected to

increase over 20 kt by day 2 and then over 30 kt by day 3, and those

conditions, along with the cyclone's small size, should cause

weakening as Marco gets closer to the central and northwestern Gulf

coast. The updated NHC intensity forecast has been increased during

the first 2 days and lies above the HCCA/Florida State

Superensemble solutions but below the SHIPS/LGEM scenarios. The

intensity forecast comes back in line with the previous forecast by

day 3 during the expected weakening phase, and Marco is ultimately

expected to dissipate over Texas by the end of the forecast period.

The updated track forecast suggests that watches could be required

for a portion of the central Gulf Coast later today.

Key Messages:

1. Marco is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it moves into

the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by tonight, and tropical storm

conditions are expected over the northeastern coast of the Yucatan

Peninsula and in extreme western Cuba. Heavy rainfall is also

expected in the eastern portions of the Mexican states of Quintana

Roo and Yucatan, and across far western Cuba, which could result in

flash flooding.

2. Marco is expected to move across the central Gulf of Mexico as a

hurricane Sunday and approach the central Gulf Coast on Monday.

There is an increasing risk of impacts from storm surge, winds, and

heavy rainfall from the upper Texas coast to Louisiana early next

week, and interests there should monitor the progress of Marco, as

storm surge, tropical storm, and/or hurricane watches could be

issued later today.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 22/1500Z 20.9N 85.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 23/0000Z 22.1N 86.0W 65 KT 75 MPH

24H 23/1200Z 23.9N 87.1W 75 KT 85 MPH

36H 24/0000Z 25.6N 88.4W 75 KT 85 MPH

48H 24/1200Z 27.2N 89.9W 70 KT 80 MPH

60H 25/0000Z 28.5N 91.6W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 25/1200Z 29.1N 93.6W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 26/1200Z 29.3N 96.6W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND

120H 27/1200Z...DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Berg