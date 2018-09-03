UPDATED 1:50 p.m.: Latest from NWS on TS Gordon, TS Florence
From the NWS at Lake Charles
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Shell Beach, Louisiana,
to the Mississippi-Alabama border.
The Storm Surge Watch has been extended eastward from the
Mississippi-Alabama border to Navarre, Florida.
A Hurricane Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River
to the Alabama-Florida Border.
The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended eastward to the
Okaloosa-Walton County Line.
Tropical Storm Gordon Discussion Number 5
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072018
1100 AM EDT Mon Sep 03 2018
Surface observations from the Florida Keys and southeast Florida,
along with Doppler velocity data from the Miami radar, indicate that
Gordon has continued to become organized this morning. The center
of the cyclone passed over Key Largo between 1100-1200 UTC,
producing a west wind in Islamorada and also at an observing site
in Florida Bay. Doppler velocity data and surface observations
support an intensity of 40 kt for this advisory. An Air Force
Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is currently investigating
Gordon.
The initial motion estimate is 300/14 kt. The latest model
guidance has shifted slightly to the right, but this is likely due
to the more northerly initial position. Other than that, the models
remain tightly packed and agree on a general west-northwestward to
northwestward motion for the next 48 hours right up until landfall
as the strong ridge to the north of Gordon moves little. The new NHC
forecast track was adjusted a little to the right of the previous
advisory track, but not as far to the east as some of the model
guidance out of respect for the reliable ECMWF deterministic run,
which is located on the southern edge of the guidance and shows
landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, a solution that is
also supported by the new 0600Z short-range UKMET model run.
Gordon's appearance in both radar and satellite imagery has
continued to improve over the past several hours. The GFS- and
ECMWF-based SHIPS models indicate that westerly to northwesterly
vertical wind shear of about 10 kt is allegedly affecting Gordon,
but there are no indications of that in satellite imagery that I
can see. The cirrus outflow has continued to expand in all
quadrants, so the analyzed westerly shear is likely an artifact of
the small circulation being positioned so close to the strong trough
located its west. Since Gordon will be moving over sea-surface
temperatures near 30 deg C during the next 36-48 hours, and be near
or underneath an upper-level anticyclone, steady strengthening seems
likely. It is possible that Gordon could peak as a Category 1
hurricane after 36 hours, just before landfall occurs. For that
reason, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of the
central Gulf Coast. The new intensity forecast is above the previous
advisory, and is close to a blend of the consensus models
HCCA, FSSE, and IVCN.
Key Messages:
1. Gordon will bring heavy rainfall and tropical storm conditions
to portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys today and a
Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for these areas.
2. Gordon is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge to
portions of the central Gulf Coast and a Storm Surge Warning has
been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi-
Alabama border. Residents in these areas should listen to advice
from their local officials and all preparations to protect life
and property should be rushed to completion.
3. A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for
portions of the central Gulf Coast. Tropical storm conditions are
expected to reach those areas late Tuesday, with hurricane
conditions possible in the watch area.
4. Heavy rainfall from Gordon will affect southern Alabama, southern
Mississippi and Louisiana, where totals could reach as high as 8
inches. This rainfall could cause flash flooding.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 03/1500Z 25.3N 81.3W 40 KT 45 MPH
12H 04/0000Z 26.5N 83.4W 45 KT 50 MPH
24H 04/1200Z 28.1N 86.0W 50 KT 60 MPH
36H 05/0000Z 29.9N 88.4W 60 KT 70 MPH
48H 05/1200Z 31.3N 90.3W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND
72H 06/1200Z 33.9N 93.2W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND
96H 07/1200Z 34.8N 94.9W 20 KT 25 MPH...INLAND
120H 08/1200Z 37.6N 95.1W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
Tropical Storm Florence Discussion Number 17
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062018
1100 AM AST Mon Sep 03 2018
While Florence's structure improved overnight, the cloud tops have
warmed and the deep convection has thinned during the past several
hours. The 12Z satellite intensity estimates range from 55 to 65 kt,
but given recent trends the initial intensity is set at the low end
of that range at 55 kt, although this is quite uncertain given the
recent fluctuations in the cloud pattern.
UW-CIMSS satellite diagnostics indicate that around 20 kt of
southwesterly shear is affecting Florence, while the SHIPS analysis
based on the GFS fields shows only about 10 kt. SSTs warm from this
point forward along the forecast track, but shear is expected to
be steady or strengthen, and the mid-level relative humidity values
decrease to around 50 percent during the next 48 to 72 hours. Given
these mixed factors, the NHC intensity forecast shows some
possibility for strengthening in the next 12 hours, followed by a
slow decay through 72 hours. Some restrengthening is forecast late
in the period as SSTs warm above 28C and the atmospheric moisture
increases. The NHC forecast is close to or a bit above the latest
IVCN consensus aid and about 5 kt above the previous NHC forecast
through 96 hours.
The initial motion estimate is 285/14. Florence will be steered
generally west-northwestward for the next 72 hours by the Atlantic
subtropical ridge, followed by a northwestward turn at days 4 and 5.
While there is large spread in the guidance between the HWRF on the
right and the UKMET on the left, the GFS, ECMWF, and their ensemble
means are more tightly clustered near the middle of the guidance
envelope. Since the overall track forecast reasoning has not
changed, the new NHC forecast remains near the middle of the
guidance. This forecast is a bit north of the previous NHC track
given the initial position and lies a little south of the consensus
aids to reflect less influence of the outlier HWRF model to the
north.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 03/1500Z 18.3N 38.7W 55 KT 65 MPH
12H 04/0000Z 18.6N 40.7W 60 KT 70 MPH
24H 04/1200Z 19.1N 43.0W 60 KT 70 MPH
36H 05/0000Z 19.9N 45.3W 55 KT 65 MPH
48H 05/1200Z 20.8N 47.6W 50 KT 60 MPH
72H 06/1200Z 23.0N 52.2W 45 KT 50 MPH
96H 07/1200Z 25.0N 55.0W 50 KT 60 MPH
120H 08/1200Z 27.0N 58.0W 55 KT 65 MPH