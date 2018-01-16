(UPDATED 12:55 P.M.) Latest NWS statement on hazardous weather

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2018

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

171200-

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

Precipitation expected to transition to a mix of freezing rain,

ice pellets and snow early this morning as temperatures fall

across inland Southeast Texas and Central Louisiana. The mix of

wintry precipitation will spread south through early afternoon,

while areas north of I-10 will see a changeover to mainly snow.

Accumulations are not expected to be significant, but snow amounts

of one half to one inch will be possible across interior

southeast Texas into central Louisiana. Further south, snow

amounts are expected to be less than one half inch. Ice

accumulation is also expected to be minimal, not exceeding more

than a few hundredths of an inch. Primary impacts for ice will be

to bridges and elevated roadways. Precipitation will end from

north to south this evening. Hazards include a Winter Weather

Advisory for the entire area. Wind advisory along and south of

I-10 for the strong winds behind the front.

In addition, strong northerly winds will produce dangerous wind

chills. Wind chill values will dip into the teens by late afternoon.

As temperatures continue to fall during the evening, wind chills

will fall into the single digits across central and western

Louisiana, with lower teens elsewhere. These dangerously cold

conditions will linger into Wednesday morning as low temperatures

reach the middle to upper teens across inland SE TX/C LA along and

north of the U.S. 190 corridor. Along the I-10 corridor, expect

lows in the upper teens to near 20, with lower 20s along the

coast. Hazards include a Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze

Warning for the entire area.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday

As the cold air builds southward, expect low temperatures

Wednesday morning to reach the middle to upper teens across

inland Southeast Texas and Central Louisiana along and north of

the U.S. 190 corridor. Along the I-10 corridor, expect lows in the

upper teens to near 20, with lower 20s along the coast. Hazards

include a Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze Warning for the

entire area. Expect lighter winds but similar temperatures for

Thursday morning. A rapid warming trend expected by Friday into

the weekend with a chance of showers through Sunday.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation requested to relay frozen precipitation

amounts and duration.