UPDATED 11:57 P.M.: Duval, Grogan win mayoral elections

Duval Arthur will be the new mayor of Berwick, while Patterson re-elected Mayor Rodney Grogan in Tuesday's primary according to complete but unofficial returns.

Also in Patterson, Garrett S. Grogan won a three-candidate race outright to become the city's new police chief.

In Berwick, Mayor Louis Ratcliff and three of the five council members were term-limited, and the two remaining council members decided not to run for re-election. Duval moves to the council table's middle chair after serving on the council.

Garrett Grogan got 55 percent of the vote to beat James Carinhas and Craig A. Verdine in the race to succeed longtime Police Chief Patrick LaSalle, who resigned last spring.

Also in Patterson, six people qualified to run at large for five council seats. One of those seats is being vacated by incumbent Larry Mendoza, who didn't run for re-election.

The other four incumbents were re-elected. And for the fifth spot, Lee Condolle got 1,069 votes to edge William "Billy" Picou Jr. by just nine votes.

Mayor -- City of Patterson

6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

585 Bealizeia "Billy" Badeaux (NOPTY) 28%

1,495 Rodney A. Grogan (DEM) 72%

Total: 2,080

Unofficial Turnout: 54.5%

Mayor -- Town of Berwick

5 of 5 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

1,492 Duval H. Arthur, Jr. (NOPTY) 81%

353 Jessie J. Boudreaux (NOPTY) 19%

Total: 1,845

Unofficial Turnout: 59.1%

Chief of Police -- City of Patterson

6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

598 James P. Carinhas (DEM) 29%

1,151 Garrett S. Grogan (DEM) 55%

349 Craig A. Verdine, Sr. (DEM) 17%

Total: 2,098

Unofficial Turnout: 54.9%

Chief of Police -- Town of Baldwin

4 of 4 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

474 Harry "Boo Boo" Smith, Jr. (DEM) 58%

338 Albert "Al" Thibodaux (DEM) 42%

Total: 812

Unofficial Turnout: 54.0%

Council Member(s) -- City of Patterson

(5 to be elected)

6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

1,069 Lee Condolle (DEM) 14%

1,437 Travis "T.D." Darnell (DEM) 19%

1,060 William "Billy" Picou, Jr. (REP) 14%

1,346 John C. Rentrop (DEM) 18%

1,418 "Joe" Russo III (DEM) 18%

1,354 Sandra K. Turner (DEM) 18%

Total: 7,684

Unofficial Turnout: 40.2%

Councilman -- District 4, City of Morgan City

6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

525 "Steve" Domangue (REP) 51%

164 John M. DuBois (REP) 16%

335 Jarrod J. Wiggins (REP) 33%

Total: 1,024

Unofficial Turnout: 60.9%

Councilmen -- Town of Berwick

(5 of 5 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

843 Colleen Nicklas Askew (REP) 10%

304 Scott Babin (REP) 4%

765 Casie Robison Callais (REP) 9%

853 Kevin P. Hebert (REP) 10%

1,300 "Lud" Henry (REP) 16%

597 Duane Lodrigue (NOPTY) 7%

671 Randal Monceaux (REP) 8%

471 "Josh" Montgomery (REP) 6%

843 Raymond P. Price (REP) 10%

951 James Richard (REP) 12%

179 Tiffany V. Rodrigue (NOPTY) 2%

408 Francis Scott Sicard (NOPTY) 5%

Total: 8,185

Unofficial Turnout: 52.5%