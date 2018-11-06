UPDATED 11:43 P.M.: Deslatte re-elected to school board; Black, Babier win

Incumbent Wayne Deslatte has been re-elected to the St. Mary Parish School Board from District 7, according to complete but unofficial returns Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, two new members will take seats on the board: Alaina Black in District 9, and Dwight D. Barbier in District 10.

With all five precincts counted, Deslatte received 1,110 votes, or 70 percent, to 467, or 30 percent, for Ronald Joseph.

In the races for two open seats, Black had 910 votes, or 59 percent, to defeat Christie K. Dragna, who had 639 votes, or 41 percent. in District 10, Barbier received 1,047 votes, or 64 percent, to 588 or 36 percent for C.E. Bourg II in District 10.

The two school board seats became open when Anthony Streva and Bill McCarty didn't qualify for re-election.

District 7

5 of 5 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

1,110 Wayne Deslatte (NOPTY) 70%

467 Ronald Joseph (DEM) 30%

Total: 1,577

Unofficial Turnout: 53.5%

District 9

5 of 5 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

910 Alaina L. Black (REP) 59%

639 Christie K. Dragna (REP) 41%

Total: 1,549

Unofficial Turnout: 49.2%

District 10

5 of 5 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

1,047 Dwight D. Barbier (NOPTY) 64%

588 "C. E." Bourg II (REP) 36%

Total: 1,635

Unofficial Turnout: 54.7%