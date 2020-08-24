UPDATED 11:30 A.M. Marco weakens to tropical storm strength
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Marco Advisory Number 17
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020
1000 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...MARCO CONTINUES TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY
WINDS ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST...
SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...28.5N 88.5W
ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM SE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
The Tropical Storm Warning from west of Morgan City to Intracoastal
City, Louisiana, has been discontinued.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for....
* Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi
* Lake Borgne
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama border
* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Marco Discussion Number 17
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020
1000 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
Strong southwesterly shear is taking its toll on Marco, with the
edge of the nearest deep convection now displaced 50 n mi northeast
of the exposed circulation center. Data from an Air Force Reserve
Hurricane Hunter aircraft that investigated the system this morning
measured 45-kt surface winds with the onboard SFMR instrument in
that convection, but winds of only 20 to 30 kt were measured
between this thunderstorm activity and the cyclone's center.
Sampling by the aircraft has also revealed that winds of tropical
storm force are likely no longer occurring in any portion of the
circulation except in that convection. Based on the SFMR data, the
initial intensity is initialized at 45 kt.
The shear is not forecast to abate in the foreseeable future, and
the simulated satellite imagery in the GFS and ECMWF suggests that
Marco will degenerate into a remnant low on Tuesday. The latest NHC
forecast is near the various consensus aids, which shows the cyclone
weakening to a tropical depression late tonight. Based on the
updated intensity forecast, tropical storm conditions are no longer
expected to be produced by Marco over the central portions of the
Louisiana coast, and the Tropical Storm Warnings for those
locations have been discontinued.
Marco has slowed down and has moved a little to the right of the
forecast track over the past few hours, with an initial motion of
NNW/7 kt. The track guidance for the entire forecast period has
shifted back northward, and is just south of where it was this time
yesterday. The official forecast track was adjusted eastward in the
near term to accommodate the recent right-of-track bias. After 12
h, the track forecast lies between the previous one and most of the
consensus track guidance. On this track, Marco is expected to move
inland tonight, and remain inland when the system turns
west-northwestward in the low-level flow by Tuesday morning.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 24/1500Z 28.5N 88.5W 43 KT 50 MPH
12H 25/0000Z 29.2N 89.3W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND
24H 25/1200Z 30.0N 91.3W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
36H 26/0000Z 30.5N 93.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
48H 26/1200Z 30.9N 95.9W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
60H 27/0000Z 0.0S 0.0W 0 KT 0 MPH...DISSIPATED
$$
FORECASTER LATTO
TROPICAL STORM LAURA
WS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020
1100 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...LAURA CONTINUES WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE FAR NORTHWESTERN
CARIBBEAN SEA....
...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES OVER JAMAICA, THE
CAYMAN ISLANDS, AND PORTIONS OF CUBA...
SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...21.2N 80.6W
ABOUT 65 MI...105 KM ESE OF CAYO LARGO
ABOUT 145 MI...230 KM E OF THE ISLE OF YOUTH
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 20 MPH...31 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES
Tropical Storm Laura Discussion Number 19
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020
1100 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
Laura's satellite presentation has degraded somewhat since
yesterday, however, there has been a recent increase in convection
near the center, and a large band over the southern periphery of
the circulation. It appears that the combination of land
interaction, moderate northerly shear, and some dry air has
caused the change in structure. NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance
aircraft have reported several believable SFMR winds in the 45-50
kt range and a minimum pressure of around 1002 kt. Based on these
observations, the initial wind speed has been set at 50 kt.
Laura is forecast to pass over the very warm water of the extreme
northwestern Caribbean Sea just south of the coast of Cuba today,
and some modest strengthening is possible before the center moves
over the western portion of Cuba this evening. Laura is then
forecast to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight
where a combination of warm sea surface temperatures and a favorable
upper-level environment are expected to allow for steady
strengthening. Given the very conducive upper-level wind pattern
depicted by the global models, a period of rapid strengthening is
possible once Laura re-organizes an inner core after its passage
over western Cuba. The regional hurricane models remain quite
bullish on intensification, and the GFS and UKMET models indicate
significant deepening while Laura moves over the Gulf of Mexico. The
statistical guidance is not as aggressive, and the NHC forecast is
in good agreement with the intensity consensus aids which lie
between the higher solutions of the regional models and the SHIPS
and LGEM guidance.
Laura has been moving on a steady west-northwestward track over the
past day or so, and the initial motion estimate is 285/17 kt. The
deep-layer ridge over the western Atlantic is forecast to build
westward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or so,
and this should keep Laura on a west-northwestward heading through
Tuesday. After that time, a mid- to upper-level trough over the
south-central United States should produce a break in the ridge over
the western Gulf of Mexico. Laura should turn northwestward
Tuesday night in response to the break in the ridge, and the storm
is expected to reach the northwestern Gulf coast Wednesday night.
The cyclone should become embedded within the mid-latitude
westerlies by day 4, and Laura or its remnants should recurve to
the northeast and east-northeast by the end of the period.
Although the track guidance is in somewhat better agreement today,
there remains some cross-track spread by day 3, with the UKMET
showing landfall well southwest of the official forecast. The NHC
track is close to the various consensus aids and leans toward the
typically reliable GFS and ECMWF models.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 24/1500Z 21.2N 80.6W 52 KT 60 MPH
12H 25/0000Z 22.2N 82.9W 55 KT 65 MPH
24H 25/1200Z 23.6N 86.0W 60 KT 70 MPH
36H 26/0000Z 25.2N 88.8W 70 KT 80 MPH
48H 26/1200Z 26.8N 91.1W 80 KT 90 MPH
60H 27/0000Z 28.7N 92.8W 90 KT 105 MPH
72H 27/1200Z 31.2N 93.3W 65 KT 75 MPH...INLAND
96H 28/1200Z 36.0N 90.9W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND
120H 29/1200Z 37.5N 81.0W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
$$
FORECASTER BROWN