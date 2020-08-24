UPDATED 11:30 A.M. Marco weakens to tropical storm strength

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Marco Advisory Number 17

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020

1000 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...MARCO CONTINUES TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY

WINDS ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...28.5N 88.5W

ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM SE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Tropical Storm Warning from west of Morgan City to Intracoastal

City, Louisiana, has been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for....

* Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Borgne

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Marco Discussion Number 17

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020

1000 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Strong southwesterly shear is taking its toll on Marco, with the

edge of the nearest deep convection now displaced 50 n mi northeast

of the exposed circulation center. Data from an Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter aircraft that investigated the system this morning

measured 45-kt surface winds with the onboard SFMR instrument in

that convection, but winds of only 20 to 30 kt were measured

between this thunderstorm activity and the cyclone's center.

Sampling by the aircraft has also revealed that winds of tropical

storm force are likely no longer occurring in any portion of the

circulation except in that convection. Based on the SFMR data, the

initial intensity is initialized at 45 kt.

The shear is not forecast to abate in the foreseeable future, and

the simulated satellite imagery in the GFS and ECMWF suggests that

Marco will degenerate into a remnant low on Tuesday. The latest NHC

forecast is near the various consensus aids, which shows the cyclone

weakening to a tropical depression late tonight. Based on the

updated intensity forecast, tropical storm conditions are no longer

expected to be produced by Marco over the central portions of the

Louisiana coast, and the Tropical Storm Warnings for those

locations have been discontinued.

Marco has slowed down and has moved a little to the right of the

forecast track over the past few hours, with an initial motion of

NNW/7 kt. The track guidance for the entire forecast period has

shifted back northward, and is just south of where it was this time

yesterday. The official forecast track was adjusted eastward in the

near term to accommodate the recent right-of-track bias. After 12

h, the track forecast lies between the previous one and most of the

consensus track guidance. On this track, Marco is expected to move

inland tonight, and remain inland when the system turns

west-northwestward in the low-level flow by Tuesday morning.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 24/1500Z 28.5N 88.5W 43 KT 50 MPH

12H 25/0000Z 29.2N 89.3W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND

24H 25/1200Z 30.0N 91.3W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

36H 26/0000Z 30.5N 93.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 26/1200Z 30.9N 95.9W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

60H 27/0000Z 0.0S 0.0W 0 KT 0 MPH...DISSIPATED

FORECASTER LATTO

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

WS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

1100 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...LAURA CONTINUES WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE FAR NORTHWESTERN

CARIBBEAN SEA....

...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES OVER JAMAICA, THE

CAYMAN ISLANDS, AND PORTIONS OF CUBA...

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...21.2N 80.6W

ABOUT 65 MI...105 KM ESE OF CAYO LARGO

ABOUT 145 MI...230 KM E OF THE ISLE OF YOUTH

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 20 MPH...31 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES

Tropical Storm Laura Discussion Number 19

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

1100 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Laura's satellite presentation has degraded somewhat since

yesterday, however, there has been a recent increase in convection

near the center, and a large band over the southern periphery of

the circulation. It appears that the combination of land

interaction, moderate northerly shear, and some dry air has

caused the change in structure. NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance

aircraft have reported several believable SFMR winds in the 45-50

kt range and a minimum pressure of around 1002 kt. Based on these

observations, the initial wind speed has been set at 50 kt.

Laura is forecast to pass over the very warm water of the extreme

northwestern Caribbean Sea just south of the coast of Cuba today,

and some modest strengthening is possible before the center moves

over the western portion of Cuba this evening. Laura is then

forecast to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight

where a combination of warm sea surface temperatures and a favorable

upper-level environment are expected to allow for steady

strengthening. Given the very conducive upper-level wind pattern

depicted by the global models, a period of rapid strengthening is

possible once Laura re-organizes an inner core after its passage

over western Cuba. The regional hurricane models remain quite

bullish on intensification, and the GFS and UKMET models indicate

significant deepening while Laura moves over the Gulf of Mexico. The

statistical guidance is not as aggressive, and the NHC forecast is

in good agreement with the intensity consensus aids which lie

between the higher solutions of the regional models and the SHIPS

and LGEM guidance.

Laura has been moving on a steady west-northwestward track over the

past day or so, and the initial motion estimate is 285/17 kt. The

deep-layer ridge over the western Atlantic is forecast to build

westward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or so,

and this should keep Laura on a west-northwestward heading through

Tuesday. After that time, a mid- to upper-level trough over the

south-central United States should produce a break in the ridge over

the western Gulf of Mexico. Laura should turn northwestward

Tuesday night in response to the break in the ridge, and the storm

is expected to reach the northwestern Gulf coast Wednesday night.

The cyclone should become embedded within the mid-latitude

westerlies by day 4, and Laura or its remnants should recurve to

the northeast and east-northeast by the end of the period.

Although the track guidance is in somewhat better agreement today,

there remains some cross-track spread by day 3, with the UKMET

showing landfall well southwest of the official forecast. The NHC

track is close to the various consensus aids and leans toward the

typically reliable GFS and ECMWF models.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 24/1500Z 21.2N 80.6W 52 KT 60 MPH

12H 25/0000Z 22.2N 82.9W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 25/1200Z 23.6N 86.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 26/0000Z 25.2N 88.8W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 26/1200Z 26.8N 91.1W 80 KT 90 MPH

60H 27/0000Z 28.7N 92.8W 90 KT 105 MPH

72H 27/1200Z 31.2N 93.3W 65 KT 75 MPH...INLAND

96H 28/1200Z 36.0N 90.9W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

120H 29/1200Z 37.5N 81.0W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

FORECASTER BROWN