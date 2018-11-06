UPDATED 11:27 P.M.: Smith, Anslum in sheriff runoff; Melancon, Albert will vie for coroner

Interim incumbent Scott Anslum and law enforcement veteran Blaise Smith will be in the Dec. 8 runoff to decide who will be St. Mary Parish's sheriff.

Anslum was the top vote-getter in the five-candidate field Tuesday with 5,982 votes, or 34 percent, according to complete but unofficial results. The returns were delayed until 11:15 p.m. by a technical glitch that prevented east St. Mary returns from being uploaded to the Secretary of State's Office.

Smith had 4,046 votes or 23 percent to edge Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi, who had 3,891 votes, out of the runoff.

In the coroner's race, Eric Melancon got 6,805 votes, or 41 percent, to lead the three-candidate field. He'll face interim incumbent Lianter Albert, who got 5,878 votes, or 36 percent. Natchez "Trey" Morice finished out of the running with 3,874, or 23 percent.

In other Tuesday results, St. Mary voters decided to authorize fantasy sports gambling by a 59-41 margin.

And property tax renewals for Fire Protection District No. 3 in Amelia and Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 in the Morgan City area passed easily.

Sheriff

51 of 51 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5,982 Scott Anslum (NOPTY) 34%

3,891 Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi (NOPTY) 22%

1,906 Lonnie LaBouve (NOPTY) 11%

4,046 Blaise W. Smith (DEM) 23%

1,608 Carl J. Thornton (REP) 9%

Total: 17,433

Unofficial Turnout: 52.5%

Coroner

51 of 51 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5,878 Lianter Albert (NOPTY) 36%

6,805 Eric Melancon (REP) 41%

3,874 Natchez "Trey" Morice (REP) 23%

Total: 16,557

Unofficial Turnout: 49.9%

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018

51 of 51 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

9,694 YES 59%

6,682 NO 41%

Unofficial Turnout: 49.3%

Total: 3,747

Fire Protection District No. 3 -- 10 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

194 YES 69%

88 NO 31%

Total: 282

Unofficial Turnout: 35.3%

Cons. Gravity Drainage District No. 2 -- 5 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.

12 of 12 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

2,490 YES 66%

1,257 NO 34%

Total: 3,747

Unofficial Turnout: 48.3%