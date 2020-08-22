UPDATED 10:45 P.M.: Local developments as storms approach

Local developments as tropical storms Laura and Marco approach the Gulf Coast:

--Morgan City City crews have been preparing for the possible upcoming storms. Curbside debris pick up and storm drain cleaning crews were around the city today.

Please refrain from placing anything curbside while storms are approaching. Please help with any clogged storm drains that may need cleaning.

--In Patterson, sandbags were available beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday on Taft Street by the water tower and south of the tracks at the Volunteer Fire Department substation. Bring your own shovel.

--Trash and debris will be picked up in Berwick on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the storms, the town government said Saturday in a Facebook post.

Also,starting Sunday, the town of Berwick will have sand and bags available to the residents. Again, this will be available at 10 a.m. Sunday.

-- Due to impending tropical storms Laura and Marco, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has issued a State of Emergency for St. Martin Parish.

Please note the dates and times of the following self-serve sandbag distribution sites that will be available to residents of St. Martin Parish:

Lower St. Martin Parish

Stephensville Park

Bus turnaround on East Stephensville Road

Across the road from the Belle River Fire Station

Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

--The St. Mary Parish Levee District says it's monitoring the progress of Marco and Laura. Be prepared for possible closures on Franklin Canal and Hanson Canal as early as Monday morning.

--At 9 p.m. Saturday, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City was at 2.99 feet, or about 3 feet below the stage that causes minor flooding between the Morgan City and Berwick flood walls. A storm surge watch is in effect with a prediction of 2-4 feet.

--Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Friday in advance of a potential landfall by tropical storms Laura and Marco.

“Louisiana is in a unique situation in that it is in the cone of two storms, which could impact different areas of the state in the coming days. It is too soon to know exactly where, when or how these dual storms will affect Louisiana, but now is the time for our people to prepare for these storms,” Edwards said. “This evening I declared a state of emergency, which will allow the state to assist local governments as they begin their preparations.”