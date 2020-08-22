UPDATED 10 P.M.: Marco remains tough to predict

FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020

1000 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

Marco has taken on distinctly sheared appearance. Reports from an

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane, microwave imagery, and

radar imagery from Cuba all indicate that deep convection is limited

to the east side of the tropical storm and that it no longer has a

nearly closed eyewall. The degradation of Marco's structure appears

to be primarily due to strong upper-level southwesterly flow.

Despite the shear, the plane still measured SFMR winds near 55 kt

and the intensity is held at that value.

Marco is a small tropical storm and will be susceptible to rapid

changes in structure and intensity until it reaches the northern

Gulf Coast. Such systems are often not very resilient in a

high-shear environment, however even a brief relaxation of the shear

could result in quick strengthening. It would not be surprising if

Marco's intensity evolves in step-wise fashion consisting of periods

of arrested development followed by fast strengthening if/when the

shear relaxes. While the statistical models still show Marco

becoming a hurricane within 24 h, the run-to-run consistency of the

dynamical guidance remains poor. The latest HWRF, HMON and GFS

forecasts show Marco weakening as it approaches the northern Gulf

Coast, and this remains a distinct possibility if the shear remains

consistently high. The NHC intensity forecast has not been changed

substantially, in large part due to the low confidence of the

forecast, and is consequently above all of the guidance at 36 and 48

h when Marco is forecast to be near the northern Gulf Coast.

Additional adjustments to the forecast are likely on Sunday.

In sharp contrast to earlier today, no large changes were made to

the track forecast, though that should not be interpreted as an

increase in forecast confidence. Marco is forecast to move

north-northwestward and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Monday.

As it moves inland and weakens, a turn toward the west at a slower

forward speed is anticipated. This turn could occur before or after

Marco moves inland, and will be tied in part to exactly when Marco

begins to weaken since a stronger, deeper storm should continue to

feel the affects of the upper-level southwesterly flow and move

farther north while a weaker system will be steered westward by a

low- to mid-level ridge extending over the southeastern US. The NHC

forecast is nearly on top of the multi-model consensus, but the

spread in the guidance is still higher than normal.

Key Messages:

1. Tropical storm conditions will continue over portions of extreme

western Cuba for a few more hours. Heavy rainfall is also expected

overnight in the eastern portions of the Mexican states of Quintana

Roo and Yucatan, and across far western Cuba, which could result in

flash flooding.

2. Marco is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it

approaches the central Gulf Coast as a hurricane on Monday.

Hurricane conditions, life-threatening storm surge, and heavy

rainfall are possible along portions of the Gulf Coast beginning on

Monday, and Hurricane and Storm Surge watches have been issued.

Interests in these areas should follow any advice given by local

government officials.

3. Tropical Storm Laura could bring additional storm surge,

rainfall, and wind impacts to portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast by the

middle of next week. This could result in a prolonged period of

hazardous weather for areas that may also be affected by Marco.

Interests there should monitor the progress of Marco and Laura and

updates to the forecast during the next few days.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 23/0300Z 22.8N 86.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 23/1200Z 24.3N 87.1W 65 KT 75 MPH

24H 24/0000Z 26.3N 87.9W 70 KT 80 MPH

36H 24/1200Z 28.3N 88.9W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 25/0000Z 29.6N 90.4W 55 KT 65 MPH...INLAND

60H 25/1200Z 30.5N 92.0W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND

72H 26/0000Z 30.9N 93.5W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

96H 27/0000Z...DISSIPATED

Forecaster Zelinsky

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

1100 PM AST Sat Aug 22 2020

Laura is now located near the eastern portion of the Dominican

Republic, and it is producing a large area of showers and

thunderstorms over much of Hispaniola and adjacent areas. The NOAA

Hurricane Hunters have been flying in the tropical storm this

evening and have found winds to support maintaining the initial

intensity of 45 kt. Dropsonde data from the aircraft suggests that

the pressure has fallen a little to 1003 mb, and that the center is

still quite elongated.

Laura is moving west-northwestward at 14 kt. The track forecast

reasoning is generally unchanged from earlier. A subtropical high

pressure system is expected to build westward during the next few

days, which should continue to steer Laura generally

west-northwestward at a fairly quick pace. This track should take

the storm across Hispaniola tonight and early Sunday and then across

Cuba late Sunday and Monday. Laura is then expected to emerge over

the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where it will likely turn northwestward

and slow down some as it reaches the western side of the ridge. The

models are in fair agreement that Laura will generally follow a

similar path to Marco when it nears the northern Gulf coast in 3 to

4 days. There has been little change in the guidance this cycle,

and the NHC track forecast is largely an update of the previous one.

This forecast is near the typically reliable TVCA and HCCA

consensus aids.

Since the tropical storm is expected to track across the

mountainous islands of Hispaniola and Cuba during the next 36

to 48 hours, little change in intensity seems like a good bet during

that time period. However, after the storm pulls away from the

islands and moves over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters while being

in low wind shear and high moisture conditions, strengthening seems

very likely. Most of the better-performing intensity models show

Laura making landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast as a

hurricane in about 4 days. The NHC intensity forecast is slightly

higher than the previous one, and it lies roughly near the middle

of the guidance suite.

Key Messages:

1. Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue across

portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico for a few more

hours. Tropical storm conditions are also expected across portions

of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, the

southeastern Bahamas, and central and eastern Cuba through Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is likely across these areas and could cause

mudslides and flash and urban flooding through Sunday, with

widespread river flooding possible in Puerto Rico.

2. Tropical storm conditions are possible over portions of

central and western Cuba, the central Bahamas and Andros Island

Sunday night and Monday, and in the Florida Keys on Monday.

3. The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts

remain uncertain since Laura is forecast to move near or over

portions of the Greater Antilles through Monday. However, Laura is

forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and could bring storm

surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast

by the middle of next week. This could result in a prolonged period

of hazardous weather for areas that are likely to be affected by

Tropical Storm Marco earlier in the week. Interests there should

monitor the progress of Laura and Marco and updates to the forecast

during the next few days.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 23/0300Z 18.3N 69.6W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 23/1200Z 19.3N 72.3W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND

24H 24/0000Z 20.6N 76.0W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND

36H 24/1200Z 22.1N 79.6W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND

48H 25/0000Z 23.4N 83.0W 50 KT 60 MPH...OVER WATER

60H 25/1200Z 24.7N 85.8W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 26/0000Z 26.2N 88.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

96H 27/0000Z 29.8N 91.2W 80 KT 90 MPH...INLAND

120H 28/0000Z 34.7N 89.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

Forecaster Cangialosi