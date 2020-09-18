UPDATED 10 A.M.: Tropical storm warning from Texas to Morgan City

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Beta Advisory Number 12

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL222020

1000 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

...BETA TRUDGING SLOWLY WEST-NORTHWESTWARD TOWARD THE TEXAS COAST...

...RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT FINDS NO CHANGE IN STRENGTH...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...27.2N 93.0W

ABOUT 180 MI...290 KM SE OF GALVESTON TEXAS

ABOUT 225 MI...360 KM ESE OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 3 MPH...6 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...996 MB...29.42 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued south of Baffin Bay,

Texas.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana,

including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay,

Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Port Aransas Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Baffin Bay to Port Aransas Texas

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction

of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is

a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas

should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from

rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36

hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was

located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft near

latitude 27.2 North, longitude 93.0 West. Beta is moving slowly

toward the west-northwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A slightly faster

motion toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur during the

next couple of days, followed by a slow down and a turn to the

north and northeast Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track,

the center of Beta will move toward the coast of Texas and will

likely move inland Monday or Monday night, and remain close to the

coast of southeastern Texas on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple

of days before Beta reaches the Texas coast. Weakening is

anticipated once Beta moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the

reconnaissance aircraft is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Beta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Ocean Springs, MS including

Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake

Maurepas...1-3 ft

Port Aransas, TX to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA including

Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston

Bay, Sabine Lake, and Calcasieu Lake... 2-4 ft

Baffin Bay, TX to Port Aransas, TX including Corpus Christi Bay and

Baffin Bay... 1-3 ft

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay, TX...1-2 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring in the tropical

storm warning area along the southwestern Louisiana coast and will

spread westward to the warning areas in Texas late today through

early Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the

tropical storm watch area along the south Texas coast on

Monday.

RAINFALL: Through Thursday, Beta is expected to produce rainfall

accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with isolated totals of 20 inches

from the middle Texas coast to southern Louisiana, with 4 to 8

inches spreading northward into the lower Mississippi River Valley

by mid-week. Flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as minor

to isolated moderate river flooding.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two could occur Monday near the

middle-to-upper Texas coast or the southwestern Louisiana coast.

SURF: Swells are increasing and reaching the coast of Texas and

the Gulf Coast of Mexico, generated by a combination of Beta and a

cold front entering the northern Gulf of Mexico. These swells are

likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Please consult products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.

$$

Forecaster Stewart