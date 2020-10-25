UPDATE: Zeta forecast to be near hurricane strength as it nears Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Zeta Discussion Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL282020

500 PM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

Although the overall cloud pattern of Zeta is still not very well

organized, with a lack of distinct banding features, it continues to

generate very intense deep convection mainly over the southeastern

portion of the circulation. Moreover, in spite of its ragged

appearance, the storm has strengthened today. Reports from a NOAA

Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the system this afternoon

indicate that, based on adjusted flight-level and SFMR-observed

surface winds, the intensity has increased to near 45 kt and the

central pressure has fallen to 999 mb. Since the storm will be

moving over the high oceanic heat content of the northwestern

Caribbean Sea and in a moist environment with low vertical shear

through Monday, strengthening is forecast and Zeta will likely

become a hurricane before it nears the Yucatan Peninsula in a day or

so. After Zeta moves into the Gulf of Mexico, southwesterly shear

is likely to increase and oceanic heat content below the cyclone

will diminish, especially when the system approaches the northern

Gulf coast on Wednesday. Therefore, no strengthening is forecast in

2-3 days and Zeta could be weakening by the time it reaches the

northern Gulf coast. However, the intensity forecast is still

subject to significant uncertainty.

The center has been meandering this afternoon, and apparently has

reformed nearer to the deep convection over the southeastern

quadrant. Since this is not considered representative of

larger-scale motion, the system is still considered to be

quasi-stationary at this time. However, the track guidance is in

agreement that Zeta will move northwestward over the next 1-2 days,

passing near or over the Yucatan Peninsula. Thereafter, the cyclone

is likely to turn north-northwestward to northward while it moves on

the western side of a mid-tropospheric anticyclone near Florida. A

turn toward the north-northeast is expected when Zeta nears the

northern Gulf coast, due to an approaching shortwave trough. The

track guidance has more than the usual amount of spread at the

72-hour time frame, with the ECMWF and the GFS predictions being

about 300 miles apart near the northern Gulf coast. The official

forecast track lies between these 2 solutions, and is similar to the

previous NHC track. However, given the inherent uncertainties, one

should not focus on the exact forecast track.

Based on the new intensity forecast, the government of Mexico has

issued a Hurricane Warning for a portion of the Yucatan peninsula.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Hurricane conditions and storm surge are expected in portions of

the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Monday night and early

Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions could occur over extreme western

Cuba on Monday.

2. Through Wednesday, heavy rainfall is expected from Zeta across

portions of central and western Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica,

the northeast Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, southern Florida and the

Keys. This rainfall may lead to flash flooding in urban areas.

3. Zeta is forecast to be at or just below hurricane strength when

it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and there is an

increasing risk of storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts from

Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Residents in these areas should

monitor the progress of Zeta and updates to the forecast.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/2100Z 17.7N 83.4W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 26/0600Z 18.7N 84.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 26/1800Z 19.7N 85.7W 65 KT 75 MPH

36H 27/0600Z 21.1N 87.6W 65 KT 75 MPH...INLAND

48H 27/1800Z 23.2N 89.6W 65 KT 75 MPH

60H 28/0600Z 25.7N 90.8W 65 KT 75 MPH

72H 28/1800Z 29.4N 90.3W 60 KT 70 MPH...INLAND

96H 29/1800Z 37.0N 83.0W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

120H 30/1800Z...DISSIPATED