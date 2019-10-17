Update on tropical weather system in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center has issued this statement about the tropical system in the Gulf. The National Weather Service says the only impacts in St. Mary Parish may be higher than normal tides.

...DISTURBANCE OVER THE SOUTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO EXPECTED TO

DEVELOP INTO A TROPICAL OR SUBTROPICAL STORM LATER TODAY OR

TONIGHT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF

COAST...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...22.4N 95.7W

ABOUT 140 MI...225 KM E OF TAMPICO MEXICO

ABOUT 620 MI...995 KM SW OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 355 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1007 MB...29.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from the Mississippi/Alabama

border to the Ochlockonee River, Florida.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to

the Mouth of the Pearl River.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect east of the Ochlockonee River to

Yankeetown, Florida.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Indian Pass, Florida, to

Clearwater, Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen Discussion Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162019

1000 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

A complicated weather situation is evolving in the Gulf of Mexico.

The circulation associated with the tropical disturbance over the

southwestern Gulf of Mexico is getting better defined, and the

associated convection is getting better organized. However, a

strong mid- to upper-level trough is moving eastward across

southern Texas and northern Mexico, and a frontal system is present

over the northern and northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The ECMWF and

GFS models suggest that the trough will spawn a low along the

front, with the tropical disturbance merging with that low. On the

other hand, the UKMET suggests the tropical disturbance will become

the primary low pressure system. Either way, it is likely that a

low pressure area with gale-force winds and at least some tropical

cyclone characteristics will move northeastward and affect

portions of the northern Gulf coast during the next 36-48 h. Based

on this, advisories are initiated on Potential Tropical cyclone

Sixteen, and coastal tropical cyclone and storm surge

watches/warnings are being issued.

The system should track generally northeastward in the southern

portion of the mid-latitude westerlies, and the track model

guidance is in reasonably good agreement through 96 h. The forecast

track lies a little to the south of the model consensus, as the

UKMET has a somewhat more southerly track. The forecast track

brings the system across the southeastern United States between

48-72 h, and then has it moving into the Atlantic east of the

mid-Atlantic States.

Gradual strengthening is expected as strong upper-level

divergence caused by the trough partly prevails over strong

vertical shear. Thus, the intensity forecast calls for gradual

strengthening along the lines of that in the global models. It is

unlikely, though, that the system will develop into a classical

tropical cyclone. The system is expected to be fully extratropical

by 48 h, with gradual weakening expected after that time.

Regardless of the exact evolution of this weather system, portions

of the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico will experience strong

winds, locally heavy rains, and storm surge Friday and Saturday.

Similar impacts are expected across portions of the Atlantic coast

of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 17/1500Z 22.4N 95.7W 30 KT 35 MPH...POTENTIAL TROP CYCLONE

12H 18/0000Z 23.7N 94.2W 35 KT 40 MPH...TROPICAL STORM

24H 18/1200Z 25.8N 91.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

36H 19/0000Z 28.5N 88.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 19/1200Z 30.9N 85.0W 45 KT 50 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 20/1200Z 35.5N 77.2W 35 KT 40 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 21/1200Z 37.5N 70.0W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 22/1200Z 38.0N 66.5W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP