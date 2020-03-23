UPDATE: St. Mary child feeding program starts, then stops

St. Mary public schools have suspended the emergency feeding program after a single day Monday to comply with Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order, which was to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

"The district initiated the emergency feeding program on Monday and served a total of 741 meals at four school sites," Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in a press release. "While the school system is

fully committed to parish students, the safety of staff and employees must also be considered given the governor’s order."

The district had plans to offer 1,200 "grab 'n' go" breakfast and lunch packages, delivered at the curb, to St. Mary young people 18 and under 10:30 a.m.-noon weekdays through April 9, the last day classes would be called off under the current state order.

The meals were to be distributed at the junior highs in Morgan City, Patterson and Franklin and at Raintree Elementary in Baldwin.

"Meal distribution on Monday exceeded totals for the summer feeding program and was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the district’s Child Nutrition Department, principals, and district staff," Bagwell said. "The ability of the school system to secure protective gear also played a role in the decision to suspend the program at this time."