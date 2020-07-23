Update from the NHC on Gonzalo, Tropical Depression 8

From the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Recently-obtained GCOM and WindSat microwave data from overnight

shows that Gonzalo's center is a little farther south than

previously estimated. In addition, the storm's structure has

become a little disheveled since yesterday, with the deep

convection losing some organization. SAB's data-T number responded

to this by falling to 2.5, but overall the CI numbers and SATCON

support maintaining 55 kt for now.

There is still an incredible amount of uncertainty in Gonzalo's

intensity forecast. Sea surface temperatures to the east of the

Windward Islands are warm--close to 29C--and the storm is likely to

be moving through an environment of relatively light shear at least

for the next 48 hours or so. The ambient environment is not

particularly moist, however, with mid-level relative humidity

generally around 50 percent, and it already appears that this dry

air is affecting Gonzalo. Small cyclones like Gonzalo tend to

succumb to any type of adverse environmental conditions quite

easily, and it's possible that the system could struggle during the

next couple of days. This is the solution shown by some of the

global models, particularly the ECMWF and UKMET. On the other

hand, the hurricane statistical and dynamical models, as well as

the GFS, continue to show Gonzalo strengthening to a hurricane

before it reaches the Windward Islands. Out of an abundance of

caution, the official forecast continues to show Gonzalo becoming a

hurricane in about 24 hours, but the uncertainty in this scenario

cannot be stressed enough. There is a higher degree of certainty

that Gonzalo would weaken once it moves over the eastern and

central Caribbean Sea, where even the GFS shows it opening up into

a wave.

Even with the southward adjustment of the initial position, Gonzalo

still appears to be moving westward, or 270/12 kt. The subtropical

ridge to the north is forecast to push Gonzalo toward the west or

west-northwest, with an increase in forward speed, for the entire

5-day forecast period. Much of the track uncertainty hinges on

exactly how strong Gonzalo gets, with the stronger model

representations showing the storm making more poleward process.

Models such as the ECMWF and UKMET, which keep Gonzalo weak or open

it up into a trough, are along the southern side of the guidance

envelope. The updated NHC track forecast has been shifted

southward some, to account for the new initial position and to be a

little closer to the intensity consensus, HCCA, and the Florida

State Superensemble.

Key Messages

1. There is an increasing risk of wind and rain impacts from

Gonzalo in portions of the southern Windward Islands this weekend,

however there is significant uncertainty in how strong Gonzalo will

be when it moves across the islands.

2. Despite the uncertainty in Gonzalo's future intensity, hurricane

conditions are possible across portions of the southern Windward

Islands. Hurricane Watches are currently in effect for Barbados

and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and additional watches for

other islands could be required later today. Interests in the

southern Windward Islands should monitor the progress of Gonzalo and

follow any advice given by local officials.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 23/1500Z 9.6N 48.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 24/0000Z 9.8N 50.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 24/1200Z 10.1N 52.7W 65 KT 75 MPH

36H 25/0000Z 10.5N 55.7W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 25/1200Z 11.2N 59.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

60H 26/0000Z 11.9N 62.3W 70 KT 80 MPH

72H 26/1200Z 12.6N 65.4W 65 KT 75 MPH

96H 27/1200Z 14.0N 71.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

120H 28/1200Z 15.5N 77.5W 40 KT 45 MPH

Tropical Depression 8

Satellite imagery indicates that the depression is getting better

organized, with a better-defined center located near the

northeastern end of a broadly curved convective band. Satellite

intensity estimates from TAFB and SAB have increased to 30 kt, and

that will be the initial intensity for this advisory. An Air Force

Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to

investigate the depression.

The initial motion is west-northwestward or 285/8 kt. A mid-level

ridge over the central United States is the predominant steering

influence, and the global models forecast this ridge to build

during the several days. This should cause the depression to turn

more westward by 48-60 h and south of west after about 72 h. The

track guidance is in good agreement with that scenario, and the new

NHC forecast track, which has only minor adjustments from the

previous track, lies near the various consensus models. The new

forecast track has the center making landfall along the Texas coast

between 48-60 h.

The depression is in an environment of light shear and over warm

sea surface temperatures, so at least slow strengthening is

expected until landfall. The new intensity forecast, which lies a

little below the intensity consensus, now calls for a peak

intensity of 45 kt before landfall. Data from the Hurricane Hunter

will give more details on whether the structure of the cyclone has

improved or not, which will be incorporated into the next forecast

cycle.

Key Messages

1. The depression is expected to strengthen and it could bring

tropical-storm-force winds to portions of the Texas coast, where a

tropical storm watch is in effect.

2. The depression is expected to produce heavy rains along the Gulf

Coast from Louisiana to the Lower Texas Coast. These rains could

result in flash flooding and minor river flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 23/1500Z 26.3N 90.7W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 24/0000Z 26.7N 91.8W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 24/1200Z 27.4N 93.4W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 25/0000Z 27.8N 94.9W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 25/1200Z 28.0N 96.5W 45 KT 50 MPH

60H 26/0000Z 28.0N 98.0W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

72H 26/1200Z 27.9N 99.3W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

96H 27/1200Z 27.5N 101.0W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/INLAND

120H 28/1200Z 27.0N 103.0W 15 KT 15 MPH...POST-TROP/INLAND