UPDATE: Missing person is safe

Fri, 07/10/2020 - 6:50pm

UPDATE:

Sheriff Blaise Smith's Office said Saturday that Jessica Rowe has been in contact with authorities and "is fine and not in need of any assistance."

Original story:

Sheriff Blaise Smith and the deputies of the SMPSO are asking the public's assistance in locating Jessica Marie Rowe. She was seen late Thursday in Baldwin near Franklin.
If you have seen Jessica Rowe or have any information on her location, please call the SMPSO at 337-828-1960 or send a message anonymously via www.stmaryso.com

