The pace picked up for power restoration in St. Mary Parish late Sunday.

Poweroutages.us reported that 9,380 Cleco customers in St. Mary, or just less than half, were still without electricity at 4:30 a.m. Monday. The number was more than 16,000 at midday Sunday.

In St. Martin, 1,440 customers for three utilities, or about 6 percent, were blacked out.

In Assumption, 1,721, or 6 percent of Entergy customers, were without power.