Two new COVID-19 cases, one death in St. Mary

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 12:13pm

Two new COVID-19 cases and a COVID-related death were reported Tuesday for St. Mary Parish by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The update covered the noon-Monday-to-noon-Tuesday period.

The new cases raised the St. Mary total to 323. The death was the 31st among St. Mary residents.

No new cases or deaths were reported either in St. Martin (300 cases, 23 deaths) or Assumption (252 cases, 14 deaths).

Statewide:

--405 new cases raised the total to 40,746.

--34 new deaths raised the toll to 2,724.

--22 fewer people are hospitalized for a total of 639.

--3 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 83.

