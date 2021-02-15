Two men arrested after attacks on women

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Local law enforcement officers made two arrests late last week in attacks on women, including a domestic abuse case involving a pregnant woman.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 24-hour period the Morgan City Police Department responded to 31 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Fabian Joseph Cavalier Jr., La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Thursday on warrants for domestic abuse (strangulation) and domestic abuse (pregnant).

—Jason Roy Cavalier, 43, Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Thursday on charges of theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

He was also arrested on a warrant for theft under $1,000, failure to appear in 6th Ward Court and contempt of court in the 6th Ward Court.

—Christine Louise Pitre, 41, Shaw Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear in 16th Judicial District Court.

—Alton Hue, 42, Honey Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Thursday on a 6th Ward Court warrant for probation violation.

—Michael Dwayne Thomas Jr., 26, Lima Street, Berwick, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Thursday on warrants for possession of less than 14 grams of marijuana, violation of the controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone) and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

—Carla Lee Ann Stafford, 33, Shannon Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Thursday on warrants for criminal mischief, failure to appear to pay fine in 6th Ward Court and failure to appear in 6th Ward Court.

—Mikel James Ashley, 50, La.182, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Dennis Comeaux, 46, Bill Clause Drive, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree rape, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted first-degree murder, theft of a firearm and registration of sex offenders.

—Joseph Jones, 32, Jolie Blonde Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday on charges of battery of a police officer and attempted unauthorized use of a movable.

—Louis Scallan, 38, Bayou Alexander Highway, St. Martinville, was arrested Friday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property $1,000-$50,000.

—Hunter Miller, 21, St. Martinville, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.

Bond was set at $2,000.

—Patrick Williams, 55, Breaux Bridge, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and two warrants for failure to appear.

Bond was set at $11,500.

—Billy Vicknair, 28, Breaux Bridge, was for failure to register as a sex offender. No bond has been set.

—Milera Williams, 57, Lafayette, was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. No bond has been set.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a roundup of non-compliant sex offenders throughout St. Martin Parish. At the conclusion of the operation, five individuals were arrested.

Milera Williams was apprehended in Lafayette with the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and was booked and released to the custody of deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked.

Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Audrey Frederick, 53, who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:

—Florian Metrejean, 50, Pierre Part, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft. Metrejean was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Barrone Collins, 32, Franklin, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Thursday by the Narcotics Section on a charge of possession of (synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute. Bail has not been set.

—Iesha Davis, 20, Franklin was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on charges of possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. No bail has been set.

—Jonah Madison, 26, Franklin, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on a charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Madison was released on a summons to appear May 24.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to six complaints in 24 hours and made the following arrest:

—Ronnie Boatman, 42, of Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for parole violation. Boatman was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.