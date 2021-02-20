Two Franklin PD inmates face arson, attempted murder charges

Two inmates at the Franklin Police Department jail face arson and attempted-murder charges, accused of setting Thursday night's fire in the department's file room, Police Chief Morris Beverly said.

Lee Butler, 54, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, and Eric Dennis Tiger Lane, Franklin, already incarcerated at the Police Department, were arrested at early Friday on charges of aggravated arson, seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree injuring public records and contraband in a penal institution

Both were booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

About 6:55 p.m. Thursday, Franklin officers discovered a fire in a file room of the Police Department building after detecting smoke, according to a press release. Upon further investigations into the cause of the fire, with the assistance of the Franklin Fire Department, contraband was located in a wall of the jail that is adjacent to a file room. Investigation efforts led to the arrests of Butler and Dennis.