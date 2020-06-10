Two face multiple drug charges

Two people face a variety of drug charges after their arrest Monday at a local motel, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Troy Scott Rosson, 40, Glenwood Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:59 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and synthetic marijuana, and on warrants for possession of a Schedule 1 drug, paraphernalia, cocaine, heroin and a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, plus resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice.

—Christen Jeanette Brown, 39, La. 70, Pierre Part, was arrested at 4:59 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and Subutex, plus a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Rosson and Brown at a local motel on La 182. Officers located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and synthetic marijuana in Rosson’s possession. Officers also located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and Subutex in Brown’s possession. A warrant check revealed the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office held outstanding warrants for both Brown and Rosson. They were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tarmone Z Tillman, 20, Leo Street, Patterson, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Monday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.

Officers were dispatched to an address on La. 182 for a disturbance. They came into contact with Tillman. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Linda Gayle Franks, 66, Yellow Bayou Road, Franklin, was arrested by the K9 Section at 5:13 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, plus illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

No bail has been set.

—Zachary Allen Hebert, 23, Laura Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday by the K9 Section on charges of possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, and turning movements and signal required.

No bail has been set.

—Bricelon Lamon Martin, 23, Prairie Road North, Franklin, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension. Martin was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Raymond Terry Chapman, 40, Elm Street, Centerville, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of a Schedule II drug, obstruction of justice-tampering, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while license is suspended. No bail has been set.

—Nicole Michelle Atkinson, 33, West Hale Street, Lake Charles, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Monday on a warrant for theft. Atkinson was released on a $1,000 bond.

—Ravonte Hayes, 18, Martin Luther King, Patterson, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hayes was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Troy Perez, 55, Nassau Drive, Baton Rouge, was at arrested 11:01 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and general speed law.

About 10:50 p.m. Saturday an officer in the area of La. 182, observed a vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed than the posted speed limit of 45 mph. A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with Perez.

During the course of the stop, Perez was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and items of drug paraphernalia. Perez was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police pending a bond hearing.

—Kip Leblanc, 22, Talbot Avenue, Houma, was 4:11 p.m. Sunday on charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage and general speed law.

On Sunday, an officer in the area of U.S. 90 West observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Once behind the vehicle, the officer observed the vehicle swerve several times almost leaving the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and officers made contact with Leblanc.

While speaking with Leblanc, officers immediately noticed that Leblanc was impaired on some type of alcohol or drug. Leblanc was asked to perform a series of standardized field sobriety Tests which he agreed to do so and performed poorly on. Leblanc was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he provided a valid breath sample of .000g% BAC. Urine samples were collected from Leblanc.

Leblanc later posted a $3,000 bond.

Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon reports these arrests:

— Kelly Don Papineau, 38, Vindez Road, Gonzales, was arrested Monday on charges of no liability insurance, resisting an officer, expired motor vehicle inspection tag and driving under suspension, and as a fugitive from Ascension.

—Crystal Gayle LeBlanc, 40, John Tullier Road, Gonzales, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer and on an Assumption warrant for illegal possession of stolen goods.

—Darrin Joseph LeBlanc, 35, Conway Street, Sorrento, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from Mississippi.

An I.C.E. Unit on assignment observed a vehicle on the La. 70 Spur commit a traffic violation and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. The deputy began to interview the driver, identified as Papineau. The deputy also made contact with the two passengers, Crystal and Darrin LeBlanc.

At the time of the initial interviews, none on the three suspects produced any forms of identification and gave fictitious names to the arresting officer.

As a result of those interviews, deputies requested and were granted permission to search the vehicle, resulting in drug paraphernalia being seized.

Deputies and communications officers were able to correctly identify all three suspects and determined they were all fugitives from various jurisdictions.

Papineau and Crystal LeBlanc were incarcerated pending bond proceedings.

Darrin LeBlanc will be returned to Mississippi following extradition proceedings.