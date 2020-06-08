Two cases, no deaths Monday in three local parishes

Two new COVID-19 positives from St. Martin were the only new cases reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health Monday in three local parishes.

No new deaths were reported.

The two new cases raise the St. Martin count to 288. The parish has recorded 24 COVID-19 deaths.

St. Mary's numbers stay at 339 cases and 32 deaths, and Assumption stays at 257 cases with 13 deaths.

Statewide:

--234 new cases raised the total to 43,050.

--6 deaths raised the toll to 2,831.

--7 more people are hospitalized for a total of 582.

--3 fewer people are on ventilators fro a total of 71.