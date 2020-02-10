Two brothers hospitalized after Ascension bus accident

The two young men who are hospitalized after a Saturday accident on a bus in Ascension Parish have been identified in social media posts and a GoFundMe page as two brothers from Berwick .

They were identified as Austin Jenkins, 21, and Denver Jenkins, 19. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which has not publicly identified the people involved, said they are in critical condition at an area hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on what it described as a “party bus” sometime after midnight Friday in the area of Airline Highway south of Interstate 10. The bus was returning to Thibodaux from a party in Baton Rouge.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two young men sustained their injuries when they jumped from the bus for unknown reasons.

That led to posts on Facebook saying that actually, one brother fell from the bus and the other fell trying to grab him. The Sheriff’s Office replied by asking anyone with information about the incident to call 225-621-8300.

Shontel Chauvin Seneca of Berwick started a GoFundMe page, saying it was to help the family with expenses. As of Monday afternoon, it had raised $11,000 toward its $15,000 goal.

Denver Jenkins’ former baseball coach at Berwick High, Brandon Bravata, now of St. Amant High, posted a prayerful message on Face-book.

“Please pray for their family and friends!!” Bravata said. “Praying for comfort and healing for all, especially the rest of my former players that were on the party bus and those close to each of the Jenkins!”