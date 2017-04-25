Two Berwick High students win two special scholarships

Two local high school seniors, Isabelle Boudreaux and Destini’ Catchings of Berwick High School, received the Glenn Arementor $10,000 Pay It Forward Scholarship of Excellence award. The scholarships are awarded annually to at-risk young people who have displayed endurance and work ethic to maintain a high GPA in school.

“My loving and supportive family is what has kept me going during tough times,” said Boudreaux.

Students who are awarded the scholar-ships may use the funds to finance their collegiate career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Winners are also given a job at Glenn Armentor Law Corporation with a flexible schedule to include school.

Boudreaux views the scholarship as a life changing opportunity that will help take the financial burden of college off of herself and her family.

“Through my four years of high school, I’ve been house to house. Never in one spot. My family has always had a low income, so we struggled daily,” Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux plans to attend UL Lafayette in the fall majoring in chemistry and minoring in mathematics. Her dream career is to work in applied research. Boudreaux’s goal is to help discover new products and technologies to help this community, state, and the world.

“Learning about science is my passion. When life gets stressful, I can simply bury my head into a chemistry book and lose myself in the knowledge,” said Boudreaux.

The “Pay It Forward Scholarship” started in 2010 by Glenn Armentor, owner of The Glenn Armentor Law Corporation, who decided to give opportunities to at-risk youth.

“I was one of them many years ago, and if it hadn’t been for those who gave me a chance to change my path, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Armentor.

According to his web-site, www.glennarmentor.com, Armentor was one out of 10 children with illiterate parents. Before he turned 18, he accumulated plenty of arrest records.

With the support of family, friends and strangers, Armentor was able to turn his life around and graduate from law school. The $10,000 scholarship is awarded annually and nominations are made through online applications.

The scholarship winners for 2017 include Boudreaux and Catchings of Berwick High School, Jatavia Fontenotte of New Iberia High School, Joseph McGann of Ovey Comeaux High School and Quincy Damon of Acadiana High School.

For more scholarship information and nominations, visit www.glennarmentor.com.