Two arrested on impaired driving charges Monday

Local authorities made two arrests for drunken driving Monday, one of which involved hit-and-run driving.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests in east St. Mary:

—Jared Michael Powell, 29, of Avenue A in Belle Chasse, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Monday for driving while intoxicated (first offense) and open container.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of westbound U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista after a report of a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. Dispatch then advised the suspected vehicle had pulled into a parking lot.

Deputies made contact with the complainant, who observed the vehicle traveling in and out of the lane of travel. Deputies then made contact with the driver, identified as Powell. While speaking with Powell, deputies observed his speech to be slurred, Smith said.

Powell was transported to the Berwick Police Department for chemical testing on the Intoxilyzer 9000.

Powell’s blood alcohol content tested at .183g%, Smith said. Powell was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $3,000.

—Joseph Lance Jenkins, 45, of Fortins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of westbound U.S. 90 near Amelia after a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Jenkins. A background check on Jenkins revealed he was driving with a suspended license. He was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Dwayne C. Broussard, 56, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Monday on a warrant for second-degree aggravated battery.

Broussard was located at his residence on the active warrant. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released on his own recognizance.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported one arrest:

—Norma Marcel, 56, of Fairview Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Monday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving and reckless operation after an incident on the Patterson State Bank parking lot.

No injuries resulted.