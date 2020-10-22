Two arrested in Berwick on drug-related charges

Staff Report

Berwick police arrested two people on drug-related charges, Police Chief David Leonard said.

—Jamarcus Gunner, 27, Sixth Street, Berwick was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday on charges of posses-sion with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Reva Thomas, 30, Sixth Street, Berwick, was arrested 12:09 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 10:34 p.m., officers with the Berwick Police Department, with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed a narcotics search warrant at a resident on Sixth Street. During this time officers came into contact with Gunner and Thomas.

Marijuana and methamphetamine destined to be sold were located along with U.S. currency and items of drug para-phernalia. Thomas was found to be in possession of items of drug paraphernalia. The residence where the incident took place is directly across the street from a church.

Gunner and Thomas were placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department. Gunner and Thomas were booked into the Berwick Jail on the charges. Both remain incarcerated in the Berwick jail awaiting a bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Jules Anthony Joiner Jr., 23, La Chene Street, Belle River, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated flight, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic, failure to drive on right side of road, proper equipment required on vehicle, and signals required.

A deputy observed a vehicle on La. 70 in Pierre Part commit a traffic violation and proceeded to stop the viola-tor. As the deputy did so, the suspect vehicle accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The suspect vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver, identified Joiner, was arrested. Joiner was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing

—Chaninthorn Jenice Cuney, 38, Henning Drive, Sulphur, was arrested Tuesday on charges reckless operation of a motor vehicle with accident and felony criminal damage to property.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in Bertrandville and were provided a description of a suspect vehicle that had purportedly caused extensive damage to private property at the location of the dispute.

Deputies noticed severe damage to the vehicle as well.

Upon investigating the actual crime scene and circumstances that led up to this incident, deputies determined that a suspect and the victim were engaged in a dispute. The suspect, identified as Cuney, ran her vehicle into several automobiles as well as a home and other personal property.

Cuney was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Yuri Hernandez, 30, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child passenger re-straint system (three counts), driver must be licensed and careless operation. Hernandez was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—James Oday Notto, 53, Freeman Street, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday on charges of brake lights re-quired, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Notto was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Carl Allen Jr., 29, Wren Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, no child restraint and no insurance, and on a warrant for failure to appear in City Court.

Officers responded to a vehicle accident U.S. 90. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Allen, was found to be driving under suspension.

During the investigation, it was learned that Allen failed to have a child in a car seat while driving and had no insur-ance. City Court of Morgan City also held warrants on Allen for failure to appear. Allen was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Seth Wayne Dantin, 34 Cemetary Highway, St. Martinville, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for molestation of a juvenile.

Dantin was already incarcerated in the Morgan City Police Department Jail and was booked on warrants from the Franklin Police Department.