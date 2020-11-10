Two arrested in Assumption shooting

Assumption Parish deputies have arrested two people, including one charged with attempted murder, in connec-tion with an Aug. 22 shooting that wounded three people, Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

—Robert Rainey Jr., 37, Rhett Place, Gray, was arrested Friday on charges of attempted second-degree mur-der, two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of firearms or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

— Stephanie Johnson, 39, Rhett Place, Gray, was arrested Thursday on a charge of accessory after the fact.

Rainey faces charges related to a violent incident that occurred on Violet Street near Labadieville.

Detectives initiated an investigation after deputies responded to a shooting incident. Three individuals were shot during a barrage of gunfire. The three victims, who were seriously injured, continue to recover.

During investigation, detectives learned that Rainey Jr. committed an aggravated assault with a large-caliber firearm at a Labadieville business. That incident led to the Violet Street shootings.

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants against Rainey.

On Friday, Rainey was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $100,000

Johnson is accused of assisting Rainey, with whom she shares the Rhett Place address, in eluding arrest.

Rainey was identified as having been at a residence in Gretna. During the investigation, it was learned that Johnson was present at the same location as Rainey and at the same time.

Warrants were obtained for Johnson and, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, she was arrested on Thursday.

Johnson was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and booked and released on a $5,000 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Sadie Elizabeth Percle, 27, Franklin, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of methamphetamine less than two grams. No bail has been set.

—Kody Myers, 30, Franklin, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Friday on charges of li-cense plate lights required and driving under suspension. Myers was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Chad Allen Ross Jr., 27, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:23 a.m. Saturday was arrested on a Morgan City Police Department warrant for reckless operation. Ross was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for housing.

—Christopher Dwayne Woods, 29, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:23 a.m. Satur]day on a charge of possession of marijuana. Woods was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Michael Todd Ryder, 52, Centerville, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated, switched license plate and no insur-ance. Bond was set at $1,500.

—Edgar Allen Clausen, 57, Centerville, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated. Bond was set at $1,000.

—Kacy Lynn Sons, 35, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on a war-rant for simple battery. Sons was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Nicholas Anthony Gamble, 40, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Sunday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. Bond was set at $2,500.

—Shaqunia Marie Harris, 26, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Sunday on a charge of battery of a dating partner and two warrants for resisting an officer by giving false information and failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500.

—Tyson Miguel Joubert, 38, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Monday on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense) and general speed law. Bond was set at $3,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Justice Perou, 18, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Friday on a charge of pos-session of marijuana.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Sixth Street and Gen. Hodges Street and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the passenger was identified as Perou.

He was found in possession of suspected marijuana. He was placed under arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Elton Jerome Pinn, 36, Saint Clair Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Friday on warrants for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Pinn at the Morgan City Police Department. He was placed under arrest on active warrants held by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and 16th District Court. He was booked and incarcer ated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Alita M Tabb, 21, Deslinges Road, Charenton, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine.

Tabb was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was booked and incarcerated.

—Maranda Landry Hampton, 27, Brashear Avenue, Moran City, at 4:18 p.m. Friday on warrants for aggravated crime against nature, indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fifth Street and Greenwood Street. Hampton was identified as an occupant in the vehicle.

A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Shauna Priestley, 24, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at at 4:39 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers located Priestly at her residence and placed her under arrest for active warrants held the 16th District Court. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Frank Esquivel, 39, Harvest Place, San Antonio, Texas, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving on a roadway laned for traffic and driving while intoxicated (first offense), and on a fugitive warrant.

An officer observed a traffic violation on La. 182 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Esquiv el.

During the traffic stop, the officer observed Esquivel in an intoxicated condition. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample. He was placed under arrest and transported to a medical facility.

Once at the medical facility a blood sample was collected and sent to the crime lab. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration. Once at Morgan City Police Department a warrant check revealed he was a wanted fugitive from San Antonia, Texas.

—Chad Allen Ross Jr., 27, East Garner Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for reckless operation.

Ross was located at St. Mary Parrish Law Enforcement Center and transported to the Morgan City Police Depart

ment for an outstanding warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Raven Francois, 20, Mallard Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for cruelty to animals and disturbing the peace by fighting.

Officers observed Francois in the area of La. 182 and Federal Avenue. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held the active warrants for her arrest. She was placed under arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Garrett Lee Oubre, 47, Levee Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 07:08 a.m. Sunday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a traffic violation on La. 70 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Oubre.

A computer check revealed his driver's license was under suspension. He was placed under arrested and trans-ported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Cruz Sanchez Jr., 37, Williow Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Sunday on a fugitive warrant.

An officer observed a traffic violation on La. 70 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Sanchez. A warrant check revealed he was wanted by Franklin Police Department for an outstanding warrant for City Court of Franklin.

He was placed under arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarcera-tion.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Candice Ross, 34, Vivian Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Sunday on charges of no tail lights and possession of marijuana and on a St. Mary Parish warrant for failure to appear.

About 12:09 a.m. Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 90 after officers observed a vehicle traveling with no visible tail lights and contact was made with Ross.

During the course of the stop, it was learned that Ross had active warrants through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ross was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department.

At the Berwick Police Department, Ross was found to be in possession of marijuana.